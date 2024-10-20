Crystalline Solids definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Crystalline Solids Structures with highly ordered and symmetrical patterns, composed of repeating unit cells.

Unit Cell The smallest repeating structure of a crystal lattice, fundamental to its formation.

Crystal Lattice An arrangement of identical unit cells in three-dimensional space, forming the structure of a crystal.

Lattice Points Specific areas within a crystal lattice occupied by atoms with identical surroundings.

Coordination Number The number of neighboring atoms surrounding a single atom in a crystal lattice.

Packing Efficiency The proportion of space in a unit cell that is occupied by atoms.

Cubic Unit Cell A type of unit cell arrangement with varying coordination numbers and packing efficiencies.

Complexity Refers to the intricacy of a unit cell's structure, affecting coordination number and packing efficiency.

Symmetrical Pattern A balanced and ordered arrangement of atoms within crystalline solids.