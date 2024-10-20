Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Crystalline Solids definitions Flashcards

Back
Crystalline Solids definitions
1/10
  • Crystalline Solids
    Structures with highly ordered and symmetrical patterns, composed of repeating unit cells.
  • Unit Cell
    The smallest repeating structure of a crystal lattice, fundamental to its formation.
  • Crystal Lattice
    An arrangement of identical unit cells in three-dimensional space, forming the structure of a crystal.
  • Lattice Points
    Specific areas within a crystal lattice occupied by atoms with identical surroundings.
  • Coordination Number
    The number of neighboring atoms surrounding a single atom in a crystal lattice.
  • Packing Efficiency
    The proportion of space in a unit cell that is occupied by atoms.
  • Cubic Unit Cell
    A type of unit cell arrangement with varying coordination numbers and packing efficiencies.
  • Complexity
    Refers to the intricacy of a unit cell's structure, affecting coordination number and packing efficiency.
  • Symmetrical Pattern
    A balanced and ordered arrangement of atoms within crystalline solids.
  • Three-Dimensional Space
    The spatial arrangement in which crystal lattices and unit cells are organized.