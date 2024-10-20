Crystalline Solids definitions Flashcards
Crystalline Solids definitions
- Crystalline SolidsStructures with highly ordered and symmetrical patterns, composed of repeating unit cells.
- Unit CellThe smallest repeating structure of a crystal lattice, fundamental to its formation.
- Crystal LatticeAn arrangement of identical unit cells in three-dimensional space, forming the structure of a crystal.
- Lattice PointsSpecific areas within a crystal lattice occupied by atoms with identical surroundings.
- Coordination NumberThe number of neighboring atoms surrounding a single atom in a crystal lattice.
- Packing EfficiencyThe proportion of space in a unit cell that is occupied by atoms.
- Cubic Unit CellA type of unit cell arrangement with varying coordination numbers and packing efficiencies.
- ComplexityRefers to the intricacy of a unit cell's structure, affecting coordination number and packing efficiency.
- Symmetrical PatternA balanced and ordered arrangement of atoms within crystalline solids.
- Three-Dimensional SpaceThe spatial arrangement in which crystal lattices and unit cells are organized.