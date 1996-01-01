Crystalline Solids quiz #1 Flashcards

Which statement best defines the term 'crystalline' when used to describe a solid?
A crystalline solid is a solid in which the atoms are arranged in a highly ordered and symmetrical pattern, forming a repeating structure called a unit cell throughout the entire crystal lattice.
Which of the following is a crystalline solid?
A crystalline solid is any solid that has a regular, repeating arrangement of atoms, such as table salt (NaCl), quartz (SiO2), or diamond.
Which characteristic could distinguish a crystalline solid from an amorphous solid?
A crystalline solid can be distinguished from an amorphous solid by its highly ordered and symmetrical arrangement of atoms in a repeating pattern, whereas an amorphous solid lacks this regular structure.
Which of these substances are most likely crystalline solids? Select all that apply.
Substances such as table salt (NaCl), quartz (SiO2), and diamond are most likely crystalline solids because they have a regular, repeating atomic arrangement.
What is a unit cell in the context of crystalline solids?
A unit cell is the smallest and most fundamental repeating structure of a crystal lattice, representing the basic building block of the entire crystal.
How are lattice points defined within a crystal lattice?
Lattice points are specific areas within a crystal lattice occupied by atoms that have identical surroundings.
What does the term 'packing efficiency' refer to in crystalline solids?
Packing efficiency is the percentage of space in a unit cell that is actually occupied by atoms.
How does increasing the complexity of a unit cell affect its coordination number?
As the complexity of a unit cell increases, its coordination number also increases, meaning each atom is surrounded by more neighboring atoms.
What is the relationship between packing efficiency and the complexity of cubic unit cells?
Greater complexity in cubic unit cells leads to higher packing efficiency, as more space within the unit cell is filled by atoms.
In a crystal lattice, what does a coordination number of 6 indicate?
A coordination number of 6 means that each atom in the lattice is surrounded by six neighboring atoms.