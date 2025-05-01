What is the formula for density? Density is mass divided by volume (Density = mass/volume).

How do you calculate the volume of a sphere? The volume of a sphere is calculated as V = (4/3) × π × r³, where r is the radius.

What does the radius represent in a sphere? The radius is the distance from the center of the sphere to its edge.

What is the formula for the volume of a cube? The volume of a cube is V = a³, where a is the length of the cube's edge.

How are the sides of a cube defined? All sides of a cube are of equal length, labeled as 'a'.

What is the formula for the volume of a cylinder? The volume of a cylinder is V = π × r² × h, where r is the radius and h is the height.