Density of Geometric Objects quiz #1 Flashcards

How does the density of a gas depend on temperature? As temperature increases, the volume of a gas expands (if pressure is constant), causing its density to decrease because density equals mass divided by volume.

What is the volume of a table tennis ball in cm³, assuming it is a sphere with a typical diameter of 4.0 cm? The radius is 2.0 cm. Volume = (4/3) × π × (2.0 cm)³ ≈ 33.5 cm³.

You have a 100 gram sample of each of the following metals: gold (density = 19.3 g/cm³), silver (density = 10.5 g/cm³), and aluminum (density = 2.70 g/cm³). Which sample has the largest volume? Aluminum has the largest volume because it has the lowest density. Volume = mass/density, so 100 g / 2.70 g/cm³ ≈ 37.0 cm³.

A cube measures 12.5 inches on a side. What is its volume in cubic centimeters? First, convert inches to centimeters: 12.5 in × 2.54 cm/in = 31.75 cm. Volume = (31.75 cm)³ ≈ 32,000 cm³.

If a cube has sides of 3 nm, what is its volume in cubic nanometers? Volume = (3 nm)³ = 27 nm³.

What is the volume of a cube with dimensions 11.0 cm × 11.0 cm × 11.0 cm in m³? Volume = (11.0 cm)³ = 1,331 cm³. Convert to m³: 1,331 cm³ × (1 m/100 cm)³ = 0.001331 m³.