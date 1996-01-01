Density quiz #1 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the equation for density?
Density is calculated using the equation: density = mass / volume (d = m/V).What is a curved surface in a graduated cylinder called?
The curved surface in a graduated cylinder is called the meniscus.What is the relationship between temperature and density?
As temperature increases, density generally decreases because substances expand and their volume increases.What is the formula to calculate density?
The formula to calculate density is: density = mass / volume.Which statement helps to explain why ice is less dense than liquid water?
Ice is less dense than liquid water because its molecules are arranged in a structure that takes up more space, increasing its volume.Which equation is used to determine the density of a substance?
Density = mass / volume (d = m/V) is used to determine the density of a substance.Given a graph of an object's mass and volume, how do you determine the density of the object?
Density is determined by dividing the object's mass by its volume (d = m/V).What property is measured by the amount of mass in a given volume?
Density measures the amount of mass in a given volume.Which material will displace a volume of water equal to its own volume?
A material that is fully submerged will displace a volume of water equal to its own volume.Which of the following has the greatest density?
The substance with the highest mass per unit volume has the greatest density.A sample of copper has a mass of 50 g and a volume of 5 cm³. What is its density?
Density = 50 g / 5 cm³ = 10 g/cm³.How do we calculate the density of an object?
Density is calculated by dividing the object's mass by its volume.Do substances that have less density than water sink or float?
Substances with less density than water will float.Which set of equipment would be most useful to determine the density of a liquid?
A balance (for mass) and a graduated cylinder (for volume) are most useful for determining the density of a liquid.How are mass and volume related to density?
Density is the ratio of mass to volume (density = mass/volume).Which is more dense?
The substance with more mass in the same volume is more dense.What is the formula for finding density?
Density = mass / volume.If the density of the fuel is 0.821 g/ml, what does this mean?
It means each milliliter of fuel has a mass of 0.821 grams.Which is the correct measure of density?
Density is measured in units such as g/cm³, g/mL, or g/L.How does temperature relate to density?
Increasing temperature usually decreases density because the substance expands.The density of water is approximately 1 g/cm³. Which of these objects will float on water?
Objects with a density less than 1 g/cm³ will float on water.What type of property is density?
Density is a physical property and a characteristic property of matter.When is water the densest?
Water is densest at about 4°C.What measurement(s) do you need to measure to find the density of an object?
You need to measure the object's mass and volume.What is the correct formula for density?
Density = mass / volume.Why does ice float on top of liquid water?
Ice floats because its density is less than that of liquid water.How do you find the density of an object?
Divide the object's mass by its volume.How would you calculate the density of an object?
Measure its mass and volume, then divide mass by volume.Why is density used to identify a material?
Density is a characteristic property that helps distinguish materials.Why does oil float on water?
Oil floats because its density is less than that of water.Explain why ice floats.
Ice floats because its molecular structure makes it less dense than liquid water.What is the relationship between mass and volume?
Density is the ratio of mass to volume.Which material will displace a volume of water equal to its own volume?
A fully submerged solid will displace a volume of water equal to its own volume.What is the density of titanium?
Titanium has a density of about 4.5 g/cm³.What is the density of carbon monoxide gas at STP conditions?
The density of CO at STP is about 1.25 g/L.Water has a density of 1.0 g/cm³. What is the mass of 10.0 cm³ of water?
Mass = density × volume = 1.0 g/cm³ × 10.0 cm³ = 10.0 g.Which material is least dense?
Gases are generally the least dense materials.What can be calculated by dividing the mass of matter by its volume?
Density can be calculated by dividing mass by volume.Why do some substances float on water?
Substances float if their density is less than that of water.Which type of water below would be the most dense?
Cold, salty water is the most dense.