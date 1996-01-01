Density quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the equation for density? Density is calculated using the equation: density = mass / volume (d = m/V).

What is a curved surface in a graduated cylinder called? The curved surface in a graduated cylinder is called the meniscus.

What is the relationship between temperature and density? As temperature increases, density generally decreases because substances expand and their volume increases.

Which statement helps to explain why ice is less dense than liquid water? Ice is less dense than liquid water because its molecules are arranged in a structure that takes up more space, increasing its volume.

