Density quiz #2 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which term describes the amount of mass contained per unit volume?
Density describes the amount of mass per unit volume.Which is the correct formula to determine density?
Density = mass / volume.How do you calculate the density of an object?
Divide the object's mass by its volume.What is the density of a solid object that is weighed and submerged in water?
Density = mass of the object / volume displaced in water.What is a curved surface in a graduated cylinder called?
It is called the meniscus.What is the mass of a substance divided by the volume of the substance?
This is the definition of density.Density is the relationship between which two quantities?
Density relates mass and volume.You have a sample with a mass of 25 g and a volume of 2.8 mL. What is the density of this sample?
Density = 25 g / 2.8 mL ≈ 8.93 g/mL.What is the difference between density and mass?
Mass is the amount of matter; density is mass per unit volume.Which formula listed below correctly finds density?
Density = mass / volume.What two quantities must be known to calculate the density of a sample of matter?
Mass and volume must be known.How can you use the density of an object to predict whether it will sink or float?
If its density is less than the fluid, it will float; if greater, it will sink.What device is used to test the specific gravity of a cell?
A hydrometer is used to test specific gravity.At what temperature is water at its densest?
Water is densest at about 4°C.How is the density of an object calculated?
Density is calculated by dividing mass by volume.An unknown diatomic gas has a density of 3.164 g/L at STP. What is the identity of the gas?
The gas is likely oxygen (O₂), which has a density close to this value at STP.Why is understanding density important in identifying unknown substances?
Density is a characteristic property that helps identify substances.Which of the following represents a concept of density?
Density is mass divided by volume.Which of the following gases would be expected to have the highest density at STP?
Gases with higher molar mass, like xenon, have higher density at STP.What is the relationship between mass and density?
Density is mass per unit volume.Which will have a higher density: 1.00 g of pure gold or 1.00 kg of pure gold?
Both have the same density; density is independent of amount.What is the density of silver?
Silver has a density of about 10.5 g/cm³.What is the density of lead?
Lead has a density of about 11.3 g/cm³.The density of water is 1.00 g/cm³. What is the density of the block?
The block's density must be calculated from its mass and volume.If the mass is 22 g and the volume is 11 mL, what is the density?
Density = 22 g / 11 mL = 2 g/mL.How do you determine the density of a substance or object?
Measure its mass and volume, then divide mass by volume.If the density of gold is 19.3 g/cm³, what does this mean?
Each cubic centimeter of gold has a mass of 19.3 grams.Which is denser?
The substance with more mass in the same volume is denser.Why does ice float on top of water?
Ice floats because its density is less than that of liquid water.Which phase of water has the highest density?
Liquid water has the highest density.Which liquid is the least dense?
Liquids like oil or alcohol are less dense than water.What is the volume (in cm³) of a 43.6 g piece of metal with a density of 2.71 g/cm³?
Volume = mass / density = 43.6 g / 2.71 g/cm³ ≈ 16.1 cm³.What are the steps to find density of an object?
Measure mass, measure volume, divide mass by volume.What determines the density of an object?
Density is determined by the object's mass and volume.How can ice float?
Ice floats because its density is less than that of liquid water.What is the density of water in g/mL?
The density of water is 1.0 g/mL.What is the density of SF₆ gas (in g/L) at 1.00 atm and 25°C?
The density of SF₆ at these conditions is about 6.17 g/L.Why is density a characteristic property of an object?
Density is unique to each substance and does not depend on sample size.Density is what type of property?
Density is a physical and characteristic property.Which element has the greatest density at STP?
Osmium has the greatest density at STP.