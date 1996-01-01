Density quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which term describes the amount of mass contained per unit volume? Density describes the amount of mass per unit volume.

Which is the correct formula to determine density? Density = mass / volume.

How do you calculate the density of an object? Divide the object's mass by its volume.

What is the density of a solid object that is weighed and submerged in water? Density = mass of the object / volume displaced in water.

What is a curved surface in a graduated cylinder called? It is called the meniscus.

What is the mass of a substance divided by the volume of the substance? This is the definition of density.