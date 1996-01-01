Density quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which property determines whether one substance will sink or float in another substance? Density determines whether a substance will sink or float.

Which of the following represents the best definition for density? Density is the mass of a substance per unit volume.

How does the density of a liquid compare to the density of the same substance as a solid? Solids are usually more dense than liquids, except for water.

Why does oil float in water? Oil floats because its density is less than water's density.

What are volume and density? How do they relate to each other? Volume is the space an object occupies; density is mass per unit volume.

What is the density of glycerol in g/cm³? Glycerol has a density of about 1.26 g/cm³.