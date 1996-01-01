Density quiz #3 Flashcards
Which property determines whether one substance will sink or float in another substance?
Density determines whether a substance will sink or float.Which of the following represents the best definition for density?
Density is the mass of a substance per unit volume.How does the density of a liquid compare to the density of the same substance as a solid?
Solids are usually more dense than liquids, except for water.Why does oil float in water?
Oil floats because its density is less than water's density.What are volume and density? How do they relate to each other?
Volume is the space an object occupies; density is mass per unit volume.What is the density of glycerol in g/cm³?
Glycerol has a density of about 1.26 g/cm³.What is the density of fluorine gas at STP?
Fluorine gas has a density of about 1.7 g/L at STP.What determines the density of a substance?
Density is determined by the substance's mass and volume.What is the amount of matter in an object?
The amount of matter in an object is its mass.What is the density of a block with a mass of 36 g and a volume of 9 cm³?
Density = 36 g / 9 cm³ = 4 g/cm³.What is the formula for calculating the density of an object?
Density = mass / volume.An object with which of the following densities will float on water?
An object with a density less than 1 g/cm³ will float on water.What is the volume of 45.6 g of silver if the density of silver is 10.5 g/mL?
Volume = 45.6 g / 10.5 g/mL ≈ 4.34 mL.A sphere with a mass of 12 g has a radius measuring 2 cm. What is its density?
Calculate volume (V = 4/3πr³), then density = mass/volume.What element has the lowest density of all of the elements?
Hydrogen has the lowest density of all elements.Volume is the product of which of the following?
Volume is the product of length × width × height for regular solids.Which of these substances will float in water?
Substances with density less than 1 g/cm³ will float in water.What is the difference between volume and mass?
Volume is the space occupied; mass is the amount of matter.Which of the following materials is the most dense?
The material with the highest mass per unit volume is most dense.Water is most dense at what temperature?
Water is most dense at about 4°C.What is the density of nitrogen gas at STP?
Nitrogen gas has a density of about 1.25 g/L at STP.Which form of iron has a higher density?
Solid iron has a higher density than liquid iron.A certain material has a density of 19.3 g/mL. What is the material?
Gold has a density of 19.3 g/cm³ (or g/mL).If a sample has a volume of 2 mL and a mass of 10 grams, what is its density?
Density = 10 g / 2 mL = 5 g/mL.How can you use density to tell if tea is sweetened?
Sweetened tea has higher density than unsweetened tea.Why is density referred to as a characteristic property of matter?
Density is unique to each substance and does not change with sample size.How can you determine that a coin is not pure silver if you know the mass and volume of the coin?
Calculate its density and compare to pure silver's density.A piece of metal has a mass of 60 g and a volume of 3 cm³. What is its density?
Density = 60 g / 3 cm³ = 20 g/cm³.Which of these has the lowest density?
Gases generally have the lowest density.What is the density of a liquid that has a volume of 20 mL and a mass of 3 g?
Density = 3 g / 20 mL = 0.15 g/mL.Which of the following has the lowest density?
The substance with the smallest mass per unit volume has the lowest density.What is the density of oxygen gas at STP?
Oxygen gas has a density of about 1.43 g/L at STP.What is the measurement of the amount of matter in an object?
Mass measures the amount of matter in an object.What operation would you use to find the mass of an object given its density and volume?
Multiply density by volume to find mass.Why does ice float after it crystallizes?
Ice floats because its density is less than liquid water.What is the density of water?
The density of water is 1.0 g/cm³ or 1.0 g/mL.What is the density of an object?
Density is the object's mass divided by its volume.What do you notice about the density of the sinking objects?
Sinking objects have a density greater than the fluid they are in.Does ice float or sink?
Ice floats in water.What is the difference between mass and density?
Mass is the amount of matter; density is mass per unit volume.