Density quiz #4 Flashcards

How does temperature affect the density of water? Increasing temperature decreases water's density.

A piece of wood has a density that is less than water. Will it sink or float? It will float.

A coin has a density greater than water. Will it sink or float? It will sink.

What happens to the density of a liquid that is heated? Its density decreases as it expands.

What do we know about an object's density if it floats on water? Its density is less than 1 g/cm³.

Which of the following tools can be used to measure the volume of a solid? A ruler (for regular solids) or a graduated cylinder (for irregular solids).