Density quiz #4 Flashcards

Density quiz #4

Density quiz #4
  • How does temperature affect the density of water?
    Increasing temperature decreases water's density.
  • A piece of wood has a density that is less than water. Will it sink or float?
    It will float.
  • A coin has a density greater than water. Will it sink or float?
    It will sink.
  • What happens to the density of a liquid that is heated?
    Its density decreases as it expands.
  • What do we know about an object's density if it floats on water?
    Its density is less than 1 g/cm³.
  • Which of the following tools can be used to measure the volume of a solid?
    A ruler (for regular solids) or a graduated cylinder (for irregular solids).
  • How does salinity affect the density of water?
    Increasing salinity increases water's density.
  • How does increased salinity affect the density of water?
    It increases the density.
  • How does the density of an object affect its ability to float?
    Objects with lower density than the fluid will float.
  • What is the relationship between weight and mass?
    Weight is mass times gravitational acceleration.
  • At what temperature does water reach its maximum density?
    Water reaches maximum density at about 4°C.
  • The SI units of density are kg/m³ but g/cm³ is more commonly used. How many g/cm³ are in 1 kg/m³?
    1 kg/m³ = 0.001 g/cm³.
  • What would happen to the density of the volleyball if you heated it up?
    Its density would decrease as it expands.
  • How does temperature affect the density of a material?
    Increasing temperature decreases density.
  • Water has a density of 1.94 slug/ft³. What is the density expressed in SI units?
    1.94 slug/ft³ ≈ 31.1 kg/m³.
  • How does salinity affect density?
    Higher salinity increases density.
  • Weight has a close relationship with what other measurement?
    Weight is closely related to mass.
  • How do you think the amount of a material affects its tendency to sink or float?
    Amount does not affect sinking or floating; density does.
  • What usually has the greatest density?
    Solids usually have the greatest density.
  • What is the density of gold?
    Gold has a density of 19.3 g/cm³.
  • What is the specific gravity of distilled water?
    The specific gravity of distilled water is 1.
  • Water with which of the following characteristics would be the densest?
    Cold, salty water is the densest.
  • Which material will displace a volume of water greater than its own volume?
    A material that absorbs water or expands may displace more than its own volume.
  • Mercury has a specific gravity of 13.6. How many milliliters of mercury have a mass of 0.35 kg?
    Volume = mass / density = 350 g / 13.6 g/mL ≈ 25.7 mL.
  • How does the density of an object that sinks into a fluid compare to the density of the fluid?
    It is greater than the fluid's density.
  • What will an object do if its density is less than the density of water?
    It will float.
  • How do you determine whether an object will sink or float using density?
    Compare the object's density to the fluid's density.
  • The density of mercury is 13.6 g/cm³. What does this mean?
    Each cubic centimeter of mercury has a mass of 13.6 grams.
  • How does the temperature and salinity of water affect density?
    Higher temperature decreases density; higher salinity increases density.
  • What is specific gravity? How is it related to density?
    Specific gravity is the ratio of a substance's density to water's density.
  • At what temperature is the density of water greatest?
    At about 4°C.
  • What is the density of freshwater?
    Freshwater has a density of about 1.0 g/cm³.
  • I have two objects with the same volume but different masses. Which object will be more dense?
    The object with greater mass will be more dense.
  • The density of water is greatest at which of the following temperatures?
    At about 4°C.
  • How does an object's density determine if it will sink or float?
    Objects with density less than the fluid float; greater density sink.
  • How does a rise in the salt content change the density?
    It increases the density.
  • How is specific gravity related to density?
    Specific gravity is density divided by water's density.
  • An object has a mass of 27 g and a volume of 9 cm³. What is its density?
    Density = 27 g / 9 cm³ = 3 g/cm³.
  • What is the density of copper?
    Copper has a density of about 8.96 g/cm³.
  • What impact do temperature and salinity have on density?
    Higher temperature lowers density; higher salinity raises density.