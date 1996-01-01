Density quiz #4 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
How does temperature affect the density of water?
Increasing temperature decreases water's density.A piece of wood has a density that is less than water. Will it sink or float?
It will float.A coin has a density greater than water. Will it sink or float?
It will sink.What happens to the density of a liquid that is heated?
Its density decreases as it expands.What do we know about an object's density if it floats on water?
Its density is less than 1 g/cm³.Which of the following tools can be used to measure the volume of a solid?
A ruler (for regular solids) or a graduated cylinder (for irregular solids).How does salinity affect the density of water?
Increasing salinity increases water's density.How does increased salinity affect the density of water?
It increases the density.How does the density of an object affect its ability to float?
Objects with lower density than the fluid will float.What is the relationship between weight and mass?
Weight is mass times gravitational acceleration.At what temperature does water reach its maximum density?
Water reaches maximum density at about 4°C.The SI units of density are kg/m³ but g/cm³ is more commonly used. How many g/cm³ are in 1 kg/m³?
1 kg/m³ = 0.001 g/cm³.What would happen to the density of the volleyball if you heated it up?
Its density would decrease as it expands.How does temperature affect the density of a material?
Increasing temperature decreases density.Water has a density of 1.94 slug/ft³. What is the density expressed in SI units?
1.94 slug/ft³ ≈ 31.1 kg/m³.How does salinity affect density?
Higher salinity increases density.Weight has a close relationship with what other measurement?
Weight is closely related to mass.How do you think the amount of a material affects its tendency to sink or float?
Amount does not affect sinking or floating; density does.What usually has the greatest density?
Solids usually have the greatest density.What is the density of gold?
Gold has a density of 19.3 g/cm³.What is the specific gravity of distilled water?
The specific gravity of distilled water is 1.Water with which of the following characteristics would be the densest?
Cold, salty water is the densest.Which material will displace a volume of water greater than its own volume?
A material that absorbs water or expands may displace more than its own volume.Mercury has a specific gravity of 13.6. How many milliliters of mercury have a mass of 0.35 kg?
Volume = mass / density = 350 g / 13.6 g/mL ≈ 25.7 mL.How does the density of an object that sinks into a fluid compare to the density of the fluid?
It is greater than the fluid's density.What will an object do if its density is less than the density of water?
It will float.How do you determine whether an object will sink or float using density?
Compare the object's density to the fluid's density.The density of mercury is 13.6 g/cm³. What does this mean?
Each cubic centimeter of mercury has a mass of 13.6 grams.How does the temperature and salinity of water affect density?
Higher temperature decreases density; higher salinity increases density.What is specific gravity? How is it related to density?
Specific gravity is the ratio of a substance's density to water's density.At what temperature is the density of water greatest?
At about 4°C.What is the density of freshwater?
Freshwater has a density of about 1.0 g/cm³.I have two objects with the same volume but different masses. Which object will be more dense?
The object with greater mass will be more dense.The density of water is greatest at which of the following temperatures?
At about 4°C.How does an object's density determine if it will sink or float?
Objects with density less than the fluid float; greater density sink.How does a rise in the salt content change the density?
It increases the density.How is specific gravity related to density?
Specific gravity is density divided by water's density.An object has a mass of 27 g and a volume of 9 cm³. What is its density?
Density = 27 g / 9 cm³ = 3 g/cm³.What is the density of copper?
Copper has a density of about 8.96 g/cm³.What impact do temperature and salinity have on density?
Higher temperature lowers density; higher salinity raises density.