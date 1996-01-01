Density quiz #5 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What has to be true about mass if a small object (like a metal ball) has a high density?
It must have a large mass relative to its volume.What is the mass density of water? What is water's normal weight density?
Mass density: 1.0 g/cm³; weight density: 9.8 kN/m³.Which of the following can cause an increase in the density of ocean water?
Increasing salinity or decreasing temperature.What happens to the density of water as its salinity increases?
Density increases.Which liquid has the highest density?
Mercury has the highest density among common liquids.The density of water is 1 g/cm³. What is that in kg/m³?
1 g/cm³ = 1000 kg/m³.How do you calculate the density of air?
Divide the mass of air by its volume.What is the mass density of water? What is the weight density of water?
Mass density: 1.0 g/cm³; weight density: 9.8 kN/m³.The density of solid Cu is 8.96 g/cm³. How many atoms are present per cubic centimeter (cm³) of Cu?
Use density and molar mass to calculate atoms per cm³.What is the density of a rock with a mass of 20 grams and a volume of 10 mL?
Density = 20 g / 10 mL = 2 g/mL.How much does a gallon of water weigh?
A gallon of water weighs about 8.34 pounds (3.78 kg).What is the formula for calculating density?
Density = mass / volume.Density is divided into which of the two factors?
Density is mass divided by volume.Which object will sink in freshwater?
Objects with density greater than 1 g/cm³ will sink in freshwater.Which describes density?
Density is mass per unit volume.Which describes how to calculate density?
Divide mass by volume.Which describes a value for density?
Density is expressed in units like g/cm³ or g/mL.Which phrase describes density?
Density is the amount of mass in a given volume.If the volume of an object is 5 cm³ and its mass is 55 g, what is its density?
Density = 55 g / 5 cm³ = 11 g/cm³.How can the density of an object be determined?
Measure mass and volume, then divide mass by volume.If the density and volume of an object is known, how do you find its mass?
Multiply density by volume to find mass.How are mass and volume alike?
Both are physical properties; together they determine density.How does the density change from warm water to cold water?
Cold water is denser than warm water.A ball has a mass of 33.6 grams and a volume of 14.0 cubic centimeters (cc). What is its density?
Density = 33.6 g / 14.0 cm³ = 2.4 g/cm³.What is the density of the unknown liquid?
Density = mass / volume (values needed for calculation).Aluminum has a density of 2.7 g/cm³. What quantity is in a block of the metal substance?
Each cm³ of aluminum has a mass of 2.7 grams.What is the mass of 2.00 L of an intravenous glucose solution with a density of 1.15 g/mL?
Mass = 1.15 g/mL × 2000 mL = 2300 g.A box of ice cream has a volume of 1.75 quarts. What is the volume in units of cubic inches?
1 quart = 57.75 in³; 1.75 quarts = 101.06 in³.The density of a sample of gas is 1.0 g/L. What is the density in units of mg/mL?
1.0 g/L = 1 mg/mL.If an object has a density of 8.65 g/cm³, what is its density in units of kg/m³?
8.65 g/cm³ = 8650 kg/m³.A lead ball has a mass of 55.0 grams and a density of 11.4 g/cm³. What is the volume of the ball?
Volume = 55.0 g / 11.4 g/cm³ ≈ 4.82 cm³.The density of solid Ni is 8.90 g/cm³. How many atoms are present per cubic centimeter (cm³) of Ni?
Use density and molar mass to calculate atoms per cm³.You have 2.7 kg of a sample in your lab that occupies 0.001 m³ of volume. What substance is it?
Density = 2.7 kg / 0.001 m³ = 2700 kg/m³, which matches aluminum.The density of solid Cr is 7.15 g/cm³. How many atoms are present per cubic centimeter (cm³) of Cr?
Use density and molar mass to calculate atoms per cm³.Which is more concentrated in iodine: beaker or tube?
The one with higher density of iodine is more concentrated.What is the density of a wooden cube that has a mass of 59.3g and an edge length of 4.30cm?
Volume = 4.30³ cm³ = 79.5 cm³; Density = 59.3 g / 79.5 cm³ ≈ 0.75 g/cm³.What is the density of Xe gas at a pressure of 788 mmHg?
Use ideal gas law and molar mass to calculate density.A gas with a molar mass of 26.54 g/mol is at a pressure of 172 torr and 27°C. What is its density?
Use ideal gas law to calculate density.What is the density of CO₂ gas at STP conditions if 2.50 g occupies 5.60 L at 789 torr?
Density = 2.50 g / 5.60 L ≈ 0.446 g/L.How many grams of water are contained in a 0.127 L sample at 20°C?
Mass = 0.127 L × 1000 g/L = 127 g.