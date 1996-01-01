Density quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What has to be true about mass if a small object (like a metal ball) has a high density? It must have a large mass relative to its volume.

What is the mass density of water? What is water's normal weight density? Mass density: 1.0 g/cm³; weight density: 9.8 kN/m³.

Which of the following can cause an increase in the density of ocean water? Increasing salinity or decreasing temperature.

What happens to the density of water as its salinity increases? Density increases.

Which liquid has the highest density? Mercury has the highest density among common liquids.

The density of water is 1 g/cm³. What is that in kg/m³? 1 g/cm³ = 1000 kg/m³.