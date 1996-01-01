Density quiz #6 Flashcards
What would be the density (in g/L) of a sample of N₂ gas at 70.0°C and 2.50 atm of pressure?
Use ideal gas law to calculate density.What is the formula for density?
Density = mass / volume.Which expression represents the volume?
Volume = mass / density.What does the word hydrometer mean?
A hydrometer is a device used to measure the density or specific gravity of liquids.What happens when an object has a density greater than that of the surrounding liquid?
Divide mass by volume.Which statement describes the density of the inner planets?
Density is calculated by dividing mass by volume.What is the definition of density?
Density is the mass of a substance per unit volume.What is the thermocline?
The thermocline is a layer in water where temperature changes rapidly with depth, affecting density.Which statements describe density? Check all that apply.
Density is mass per unit volume; it is a physical property; it helps determine if objects sink or float.What is the density of a 700 kg object with a volume of 649 m³?
Density = 700 kg / 649 m³ ≈ 1.08 kg/m³.Which would be the best tools to measure the density of a small piece of silver ore?
A balance for mass and a graduated cylinder for volume.Which medium (1 or 2) is more dense?
The medium with higher mass per unit volume is more dense.Which of the following statements explains why the ice floats on the surface of the pond?
Ice floats because its density is less than that of liquid water.Vegetable oil has a density of 0.92 g/cm³. Which of these substances would float on vegetable oil?
Substances with density less than 0.92 g/cm³ will float on vegetable oil.If a rock sample has a mass of 11.2 g and a volume of 1.9 cm³, what is its density?
Density = 11.2 g / 1.9 cm³ ≈ 5.89 g/cm³.Which is the best estimate for the volume of a shampoo bottle?
About 250 mL.Which state of matter typically has the highest density? (Water is a weird exception to this.)
Solids typically have the highest density.Which is not a type of density?
Color density is not a type of density.If a wooden ball has a mass of 2.4g and a volume of 6cm³, what is its density?
Density = 2.4 g / 6 cm³ = 0.4 g/cm³.If the density of an unknown gas Z is 4.50 g/L at STP, what does this mean?
The medium with higher mass per unit volume is more dense.A piece of wood measures 4 in x 6 in x 3 in and has a mass of 80 grams. What is its density?
Volume = 4 × 6 × 3 = 72 in³; convert to cm³, then density = mass/volume.What does density measure?
Density measures mass per unit volume.How could you demonstrate to a child that solid water is less dense than liquid water?
Show that ice floats in water.What is the relationship between sparging in the lauter tun and specific gravity?
Sparging affects the specific gravity (density) of the liquid extracted.Which of the following water types would be the densest?
Cold, salty water.What happens to the density of a material if you have a larger piece of it?
Density remains the same; it is independent of sample size.Which element has the lowest density at 298 K and 101.3 kPa?
Hydrogen.What is the density (g/mL) of a sample of mineral oil if 250 mL has a mass of 0.23 kg?
Density = 230 g / 250 mL = 0.92 g/mL.What is the density of 2.5 g of gaseous sulfur held at 130 kPa and 10.0°C?
Use ideal gas law to calculate density.What is the density of the block if it has a mass of 45.5 grams and a volume of 2.4 cm³?
Density = 45.5 g / 2.4 cm³ ≈ 18.96 g/cm³.A 30 kg sample of an unknown material has a volume of 15 m³. What is its density in kg/m³?
Density = 30 kg / 15 m³ = 2 kg/m³.How does the density of a substance change if you were to double its size?
Density does not change; it is independent of size.Which object would sink in honey, which has a density of 1.4 g/cm³?
Objects with density greater than 1.4 g/cm³ will sink in honey.The density of NO₂ in a 4.50 L tank at 760.0 torr and 25.0°C is ________ g/L.
Use ideal gas law to calculate density.20 mL of pure water weighs how much?
20 mL × 1 g/mL = 20 g.An increase in seawater density can be caused by ________.
Increasing salinity or decreasing temperature.The length of the side of a cube having a density of 12.6 g/mL and a mass of 7.65 g is ________ cm.
Volume = mass/density; side = cube root of volume.