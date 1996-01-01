Density quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What would be the density (in g/L) of a sample of N₂ gas at 70.0°C and 2.50 atm of pressure? Use ideal gas law to calculate density.

What is the formula for density? Density = mass / volume.

Which expression represents the volume? Volume = mass / density.

What does the word hydrometer mean? A hydrometer is a device used to measure the density or specific gravity of liquids.

What happens when an object has a density greater than that of the surrounding liquid? It sinks.

How do you calculate density? Divide mass by volume.