Density quiz #7 Flashcards

A liquid in the lab has a density of 1.17 g/cm³. What does this mean? Each cm³ of the liquid has a mass of 1.17 grams.

The density of pure silver is 10.5 g/cm³ at 20°C. What does this mean? Each cm³ of silver has a mass of 10.5 grams at 20°C.

Density is correctly described as a ______. Physical property.

Which value would most likely represent the density of the object: –1 g/cm³, 4 m/s, –3 m/s, 6 g/cm³? 6 g/cm³ is a valid density value.

To determine a planet's average density, we can use what formula? Average density = mass / volume.

In your own words, explain what the concept of density means—without using the formula. Density describes how much matter is packed into a certain amount of space.