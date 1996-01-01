Density quiz #7 Flashcards
A liquid in the lab has a density of 1.17 g/cm³. What does this mean?
Each cm³ of the liquid has a mass of 1.17 grams.The density of pure silver is 10.5 g/cm³ at 20°C. What does this mean?
Each cm³ of silver has a mass of 10.5 grams at 20°C.Density is correctly described as a ______.
Physical property.Which value would most likely represent the density of the object: –1 g/cm³, 4 m/s, –3 m/s, 6 g/cm³?
6 g/cm³ is a valid density value.To determine a planet's average density, we can use what formula?
Average density = mass / volume.In your own words, explain what the concept of density means—without using the formula.
Density describes how much matter is packed into a certain amount of space.How much space an object takes up is called what?
Volume.The density of ice is the same as that of liquid water at the same temperature. True or false?
False.30 gallons of water weigh how much?
30 gallons × 8.34 lbs/gallon ≈ 250 lbs.A sample of brass weighing 1.203 grams has what density?
Density = mass / volume (volume needed for calculation).Mass, volume and density are all properties of what?
Matter.If two items are equal in size, the denser one will do what?
It will sink in a fluid of lower density.4 gallons of water weigh how much?
4 gallons × 8.34 lbs/gallon ≈ 33.4 lbs.When water is heated what happens to its density?
Its density decreases.1 kg helium with a volume of 5.587 m³ has what density?
Density = 1 kg / 5.587 m³ ≈ 0.179 kg/m³.What's the relationship between the temperature and the density of a substance?
As temperature increases, density decreases.How is density related to the layers of the earth?
Earth's layers are arranged by density, with denser materials deeper.Density is the amount of mass in a certain what?
Volume.Water has a density of ~1 g/cm³ ~1000 kg/m³. Estimate the mass of Earth's oceans (in kg).
Multiply ocean volume by 1000 kg/m³ for mass estimate.How much does 100 gallons of water weigh?
100 gallons × 8.34 lbs/gallon = 834 lbs.Consider the given graph of an object's mass and volume. What is the density of the object, in g/mL?
Density = mass / volume (values needed for calculation).What is the relationship between mass, volume, and density?
Density is mass divided by volume.A liquid in the lab has a density of 1.24 g/cm³. What does this mean?
Each cm³ of the liquid has a mass of 1.24 grams.Calculate the density of FeO, given that it has the rock salt crystal structure.
Use mass and volume of FeO unit cell to calculate density.Density of porcelain is approximately what?
Porcelain has a density of about 2.3–2.5 g/cm³.What is the density of honey in g/mL?
Honey has a density of about 1.4 g/mL.