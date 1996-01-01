Distillation & Floatation quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 16 ) Hide definitions

Which separation method would you use to remove salt from saltwater? Distillation is used to remove salt from saltwater by evaporating the water and leaving the salt behind.

How are components separated using distillation? Components are separated in distillation based on their different boiling points; the component with the lower boiling point vaporizes first and is then condensed and collected.

How would you separate a mixture of alcohol and water? A mixture of alcohol and water can be separated by distillation, using either simple or fractional distillation depending on the difference in their boiling points.

Which process of separating mixtures utilizes the different boiling points of substances? Distillation utilizes the different boiling points of substances to separate mixtures.

Which method would be best to separate a mixture of sugar and water? Distillation is best for separating a mixture of sugar and water, as the water can be vaporized and condensed, leaving the sugar behind.

Which method of separation would be most appropriate for separating a mixture of water and alcohol? Fractional distillation is most appropriate for separating a mixture of water and alcohol, especially if their boiling points are close.