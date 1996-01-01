Distillation & Floatation quiz #1 Flashcards
Distillation & Floatation quiz #1
Which separation method would you use to remove salt from saltwater?
Distillation is used to remove salt from saltwater by evaporating the water and leaving the salt behind.How are components separated using distillation?
Components are separated in distillation based on their different boiling points; the component with the lower boiling point vaporizes first and is then condensed and collected.How would you separate a mixture of alcohol and water?
A mixture of alcohol and water can be separated by distillation, using either simple or fractional distillation depending on the difference in their boiling points.Which process of separating mixtures utilizes the different boiling points of substances?
Distillation utilizes the different boiling points of substances to separate mixtures.Which method would be best to separate a mixture of sugar and water?
Distillation is best for separating a mixture of sugar and water, as the water can be vaporized and condensed, leaving the sugar behind.Which method of separation would be most appropriate for separating a mixture of water and alcohol?
Fractional distillation is most appropriate for separating a mixture of water and alcohol, especially if their boiling points are close.What process would best separate a solution of liquid water and liquid rubbing alcohol?
Fractional distillation would best separate a solution of liquid water and liquid rubbing alcohol due to their similar boiling points.How would you separate two liquids in a homogeneous mixture that have different boiling points?
You would use distillation to separate two liquids in a homogeneous mixture based on their different boiling points.Which of these will best separate a saltwater solution?
Distillation will best separate a saltwater solution by vaporizing the water and leaving the salt behind.What is the purpose of the Vigreux column in the distillation in experiment 2?
The Vigreux column increases surface area and prolongs vapor travel, allowing more cycles of vaporization and condensation for a purer distillate.Where should the tip of the thermometer be placed in a microscale distillation set-up?
The tip of the thermometer should be placed at the point where the vapor enters the condenser to accurately measure the boiling point of the distilling component.What aspect of water makes it favorable to use in steam distillation?
Water's relatively low boiling point and ability to carry volatile compounds with its steam make it favorable for use in steam distillation.Which method would be the best for separating the salts from seawater?
Distillation is the best method for separating salts from seawater, as it removes water by vaporization and leaves the salts behind.What method is frequently used to separate a solute and solvent that are in solution?
Distillation is frequently used to separate a solute and solvent in solution by vaporizing the solvent.What is microscale distillation?
Microscale distillation is a small-scale version of distillation used to separate small quantities of liquids based on boiling point differences.In the distillation setup shown, what is the 'distillate'?
The 'distillate' is the purified liquid collected after it has been vaporized and then condensed during distillation.