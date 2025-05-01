What is electroplating? Electroplating is the use of electrical current to deposit metal cations onto a metal electrode.

What is the SI unit for electrical current? The SI unit for electrical current is the ampere (A).

How is 1 ampere defined in terms of coulombs and seconds? 1 ampere is equal to 1 coulomb per second.

What direction do electrons travel in an electroplating circuit? Electrons travel from the anode to the cathode in a closed circuit.

What is the first step when given time in an electroplating calculation? Convert the given time to seconds.

How do you calculate charge from current and time? Multiply the current (in amperes) by the time (in seconds) to get charge in coulombs.