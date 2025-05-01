What is an emission spectrum? An emission spectrum is a pattern of colored lines produced when electrons in an atom drop from higher to lower energy levels, releasing energy as light.

How is an emission spectrum produced in the laboratory? It is produced by focusing emitted light through a slit and passing it through a prism, which separates the light into distinct colored lines.

What does each line in an emission spectrum represent? Each line corresponds to a specific energy change as an electron moves between two energy shells in an atom.

What is the role of the slit in observing emission spectra? The slit focuses the emitted light and helps spread closely packed wavelengths for better separation.

What does the prism do in the context of emission spectra? The prism separates the focused light into discrete colored lines, making the emission spectrum visible.

What happens to an electron during emission? During emission, an electron transitions from a higher energy shell to a lower one, releasing energy as light.