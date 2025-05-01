What does the empirical formula of a compound represent? The empirical formula represents the simplest whole number ratio of the elements in a compound.

How is the empirical formula related to mass percentage? The empirical formula is derived from the mass percentages of the constituent elements using the mole concept.

What does the molecular formula of a compound indicate? The molecular formula shows the exact number of atoms of each element present in a compound.

How do you obtain the empirical formula from a molecular formula? Divide the subscripts in the molecular formula by their greatest common divisor to get the empirical formula.

If a compound has a molecular formula of C6H12O6, what is its empirical formula? Its empirical formula is CH2O, since 6, 12, and 6 are all divisible by 6.

What is the empirical formula for a compound with the molecular formula C10H14N2? The empirical formula is C5H7N, after dividing each subscript by 2.