Empirical Formula quiz #2 Flashcards
Empirical Formula quiz #2
What is the empirical formula for the compound P4O6?
The empirical formula is P2O3.Which two compounds have the same empirical formula?
C2H4 and C4H8 have the same empirical formula, CH2.What is the empirical formula of a compound that is made up of 72.4% iron and 27.6% oxygen by mass?
The empirical formula is Fe3O4.Which statements are true regarding empirical and molecular formulas?
Empirical formulas show the simplest ratio of atoms; molecular formulas show the actual number of atoms.How many elements are in the compound Fe2O3?
There are two elements: iron and oxygen.Which one of the following is not an empirical formula?
C6H12O6 is not an empirical formula.How many oxygen atoms are there in one formula unit of Ca3(PO4)2?
There are 8 oxygen atoms in Ca3(PO4)2.What is the empirical formula for pentose?
The empirical formula for pentose (C5H10O5) is CH2O.What is the empirical formula for magnesium oxide?
The empirical formula is MgO.Which molecular formula is correctly paired with its corresponding empirical formula?
C6H12O6 (molecular) and CH2O (empirical).How many total atoms are in one molecule of cobalt hydroxide?
Cobalt hydroxide (Co(OH)2) has 5 atoms: 1 Co, 2 O, and 2 H.A compound has 50% sulfur and 50% oxygen. What is its empirical formula?
The empirical formula is SO.How many oxygen atoms are found in the most basic unit of magnesium chlorate?
Magnesium chlorate (Mg(ClO3)2) has 6 oxygen atoms.What is the empirical formula for propene (C3H6)? Is it C2H4, C4H8, C3H6, or CH2?
The empirical formula is CH2.How many atoms of each element are in 4Na3PO4?
There are 12 Na, 4 P, and 16 O atoms in 4Na3PO4.What is the empirical formula for a compound if a sample contains 3.72 g of phosphorus and 21.28 g of chlorine?
The empirical formula is PCl5.Which statement best relates an empirical formula with a molecular formula?
The empirical formula is the simplest ratio; the molecular formula shows the actual number of atoms.What is the empirical formula of acetic acid?
The empirical formula for acetic acid (C2H4O2) is CH2O.What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 10.0g aluminum and 39.4g chlorine?
The empirical formula is AlCl3.Which represents the empirical formula for A3B9? Is it AB3, AB2, A3B9, or A9B27?
The empirical formula is AB3.Which represents the empirical formula for X4Y8? Is it XY2, X2Y4, X4Y8, or XY?
The empirical formula is XY2.What is the empirical formula for a compound that is 83.7% carbon and 16.3% hydrogen by mass?
The empirical formula is CH2.What is the empirical formula for a compound that has 31.2% calcium by mass?
The empirical formula is CH2.A chloride of silicon contains 79.1 mass % Cl. What is the empirical formula of the chloride?
The empirical formula is SiCl4.What is the empirical formula for a substance that contains 50.05% sulfur and 49.95% oxygen by mass?
The empirical formula is SO.What is the empirical formula for a compound with the molecular formula C6H12Cl2O2?
The empirical formula is C3H6ClO.Which represents the empirical formula for X4Y8?
The empirical formula is XY2.Which of the following shows the correct number of atoms of each element in the formula Mg(NO3)2?
Mg(NO3)2 has 1 Mg, 2 N, and 6 O atoms.What is the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms in a molecule or formula unit called?
Empirical formula.What is the empirical formula of a substance that is 53.5% carbon by mass?
The empirical formula is C2H3O.What is the empirical formula of a compound that is 66.6% carbon by mass?
The empirical formula is CH2.What is the value of n when the empirical formula is C3H5 and the molecular mass is 205.4 g/mol?
n = 4 (since C3H5 × 4 = C12H20, which matches the molar mass).What is the empirical formula for a compound that has 57.5% sodium by mass?
The empirical formula is Na2CO3.What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 27.0% sulfur, 13.4% oxygen, and 59.6% chlorine by mass?
The empirical formula is SOCl2.What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 49.4% potassium, 20.3% sulfur, and 30.3% oxygen by mass?
The empirical formula is K2SO4.Determine the empirical formula for a compound that is 36.86% nitrogen and 63.14% oxygen by mass.
The empirical formula is NO2.What is the empirical formula of ascorbic acid, given that the pseudoformula is C3.407H4.53O3.406?
The empirical formula is C3H5O3.