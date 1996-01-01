Skip to main content
Empirical Formula quiz #2 Flashcards

Empirical Formula quiz #2
  • What is the empirical formula for the compound P4O6?
    The empirical formula is P2O3.
  • Which two compounds have the same empirical formula?
    C2H4 and C4H8 have the same empirical formula, CH2.
  • What is the empirical formula of a compound that is made up of 72.4% iron and 27.6% oxygen by mass?
    The empirical formula is Fe3O4.
  • Which statements are true regarding empirical and molecular formulas?
    Empirical formulas show the simplest ratio of atoms; molecular formulas show the actual number of atoms.
  • How many elements are in the compound Fe2O3?
    There are two elements: iron and oxygen.
  • Which one of the following is not an empirical formula?
    C6H12O6 is not an empirical formula.
  • How many oxygen atoms are there in one formula unit of Ca3(PO4)2?
    There are 8 oxygen atoms in Ca3(PO4)2.
  • What is the empirical formula for pentose?
    The empirical formula for pentose (C5H10O5) is CH2O.
  • What is the empirical formula for magnesium oxide?
    The empirical formula is MgO.
  • Which molecular formula is correctly paired with its corresponding empirical formula?
    C6H12O6 (molecular) and CH2O (empirical).
  • How many total atoms are in one molecule of cobalt hydroxide?
    Cobalt hydroxide (Co(OH)2) has 5 atoms: 1 Co, 2 O, and 2 H.
  • A compound has 50% sulfur and 50% oxygen. What is its empirical formula?
    The empirical formula is SO.
  • How many oxygen atoms are found in the most basic unit of magnesium chlorate?
    Magnesium chlorate (Mg(ClO3)2) has 6 oxygen atoms.
  • What is the empirical formula for propene (C3H6)? Is it C2H4, C4H8, C3H6, or CH2?
    The empirical formula for propene (C3H6) is CH2.
  • How many atoms of each element are in 4Na3PO4?
    There are 12 Na, 4 P, and 16 O atoms in 4Na3PO4.
  • What is the empirical formula for a compound if a sample contains 3.72 g of phosphorus and 21.28 g of chlorine?
    The empirical formula is PCl5.
  • Which statement best relates an empirical formula with a molecular formula?
    The empirical formula is the simplest ratio; the molecular formula shows the actual number of atoms.
  • What is the empirical formula of acetic acid?
    The empirical formula for acetic acid (C2H4O2) is CH2O.
  • What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 10.0g aluminum and 39.4g chlorine?
    The empirical formula is AlCl3.
  • Which represents the empirical formula for A3B9? Is it AB3, AB2, A3B9, or A9B27?
    The empirical formula is AB3.
  • Which represents the empirical formula for X4Y8? Is it XY2, X2Y4, X4Y8, or XY?
    The empirical formula is XY2.
  • What is the empirical formula for a compound that is 83.7% carbon and 16.3% hydrogen by mass?
    The empirical formula is CH2.
  • What is the empirical formula for a compound that has 31.2% calcium by mass?
    The empirical formula is CaF2.
  • A chloride of silicon contains 79.1 mass % Cl. What is the empirical formula of the chloride?
    The empirical formula is SiCl4.
  • What is the empirical formula for a substance that contains 50.05% sulfur and 49.95% oxygen by mass?
    The empirical formula is SO.
  • What is the empirical formula for a compound with the molecular formula C6H12Cl2O2?
    The empirical formula is C3H6ClO.
  • Which of the following shows the correct number of atoms of each element in the formula Mg(NO3)2?
    Mg(NO3)2 has 1 Mg, 2 N, and 6 O atoms.
  • What is the simplest whole-number ratio of atoms in a molecule or formula unit called?
    Empirical formula.
  • What is the empirical formula of a substance that is 53.5% carbon by mass?
    The empirical formula is C2H3O.
  • What is the empirical formula of a compound that is 66.6% carbon by mass?
    The empirical formula is CH2.
  • What is the value of n when the empirical formula is C3H5 and the molecular mass is 205.4 g/mol?
    n = 4 (since C3H5 × 4 = C12H20, which matches the molar mass).
  • What is the empirical formula for a compound that has 57.5% sodium by mass?
    The empirical formula is Na2CO3.
  • What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 27.0% sulfur, 13.4% oxygen, and 59.6% chlorine by mass?
    The empirical formula is SOCl2.
  • What is the empirical formula of a compound that contains 49.4% potassium, 20.3% sulfur, and 30.3% oxygen by mass?
    The empirical formula is K2SO4.
  • Determine the empirical formula for a compound that is 36.86% nitrogen and 63.14% oxygen by mass.
    The empirical formula is NO2.
  • What is the empirical formula of ascorbic acid, given that the pseudoformula is C3.407H4.53O3.406?
    The empirical formula is C3H5O3.