Empirical Formula quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the empirical formula for the compound P4O6? The empirical formula is P2O3.

Which two compounds have the same empirical formula? C2H4 and C4H8 have the same empirical formula, CH2.

What is the empirical formula of a compound that is made up of 72.4% iron and 27.6% oxygen by mass? The empirical formula is Fe3O4.

Which statements are true regarding empirical and molecular formulas? Empirical formulas show the simplest ratio of atoms; molecular formulas show the actual number of atoms.

How many elements are in the compound Fe2O3? There are two elements: iron and oxygen.

Which one of the following is not an empirical formula? C6H12O6 is not an empirical formula.