Empirical Formula quiz #3 Flashcards

What is the empirical formula of acetic acid, HC2H3O2? The empirical formula is CH2O.

Write the empirical formula of copper chloride based on the experimental data. The empirical formula is CuCl2.

How is the empirical formula determined from the molecular formula? The empirical formula is found by dividing the subscripts in the molecular formula by their greatest common factor to get the simplest whole number ratio.

What does the empirical formula represent in a compound? It represents the simplest whole number ratio of the elements present in the compound.

When are the empirical and molecular formulas of a compound identical? They are identical when the subscripts in the molecular formula cannot be reduced by any common factor.

What is the role of mass percentage in determining the empirical formula? Mass percentage helps calculate the relative number of moles of each element, which is then used to find the simplest ratio for the empirical formula.