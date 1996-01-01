Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following reactions are exothermic? Reactions that release heat to the surroundings, such as combustion or freezing, are exothermic.

Which of the following phase changes is endothermic? Melting, vaporization, and sublimation are endothermic phase changes.

In what type of reaction or process does heat flow into the system? Heat flows into the system during an endothermic reaction or process.

Which represents an endothermic reaction? A reaction where heat is absorbed and the products have higher energy than the reactants.

Which one of the following processes is exothermic? Freezing, condensation, and deposition are exothermic processes.

If a reaction is exothermic, what happens? The reaction releases heat to the surroundings and feels warm.