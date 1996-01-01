Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #1 Flashcards

Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #1
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which of the following reactions are exothermic?
    Reactions that release heat to the surroundings, such as combustion or freezing, are exothermic.
  • Which of the following phase changes is endothermic?
    Melting, vaporization, and sublimation are endothermic phase changes.
  • In what type of reaction or process does heat flow into the system?
    Heat flows into the system during an endothermic reaction or process.
  • Which represents an endothermic reaction?
    A reaction where heat is absorbed and the products have higher energy than the reactants.
  • Which one of the following processes is exothermic?
    Freezing, condensation, and deposition are exothermic processes.
  • If a reaction is exothermic, what happens?
    The reaction releases heat to the surroundings and feels warm.
  • Which of the following steps in solution formation is exothermic?
    The step where solute and solvent particles attract and form bonds, releasing energy.
  • Which one of the following phase changes would be exothermic?
    Condensation, freezing, and deposition are exothermic phase changes.
  • Which energy change occurs during boiling?
    Boiling is endothermic; energy is absorbed to convert liquid to gas.
  • Which answer defines exothermic reaction?
    An exothermic reaction releases heat to the surroundings.
  • Which phase change is exothermic?
    Freezing, condensation, and deposition are exothermic phase changes.
  • Which example is an exothermic reaction?
    Combustion of fuels and freezing of water are exothermic reactions.
  • What change takes place when a liquid absorbs heat energy without increasing its temperature?
    A phase change such as melting or boiling, where energy is used to break bonds.
  • Which change of phase is exothermic?
    Condensation, freezing, and deposition are exothermic phase changes.
  • Which event is endothermic?
    Melting ice or evaporating water are endothermic events.
  • Which diagram represents the potential energy changes during an exothermic reaction?
    A diagram where products are at a lower energy than reactants, showing a negative ΔH.
  • Which of the following processes is endothermic?
    Melting, vaporization, and sublimation are endothermic processes.
  • In which reaction would the activation energy result in an endothermic reaction?
    A reaction where the energy required to break bonds is greater than the energy released.
  • In which one of the following processes is the system endothermic?
    Processes like melting, boiling, or sublimation are endothermic.
  • Which of the following processes is exothermic?
    Freezing, condensation, and deposition are exothermic processes.
  • Which phase change involves the absorption of heat?
    Melting, vaporization, and sublimation involve absorption of heat.
  • What type of reaction occurs in a hand warmer?
    An exothermic reaction occurs in a hand warmer, releasing heat.
  • Which one of the equations below is an endothermic reaction?
    An equation where heat is a reactant, indicating absorption of energy.
  • Which reaction is endothermic?
    A reaction that absorbs heat from the surroundings, such as photosynthesis.
  • Which example is an endothermic reaction?
    Melting ice or evaporating water are examples of endothermic reactions.
  • Which form of energy does an endothermic reaction use?
    Endothermic reactions use thermal energy absorbed from the surroundings.
  • Which one of the following phase changes would be endothermic?
    Melting, vaporization, and sublimation are endothermic phase changes.
  • Which process is endothermic?
    Processes like melting, boiling, and sublimation are endothermic.
  • How do endothermic and exothermic reactions differ?
    Endothermic reactions absorb heat; exothermic reactions release heat.
  • Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic?
    If heat is absorbed, it is endothermic; if released, it is exothermic.
  • Which of these would you classify as an exothermic process?
    Freezing water or burning fuel are exothermic processes.
  • Which one of the following is an endothermic process?
    Melting ice or boiling water are endothermic processes.
  • Which of the following is an endothermic process?
    Sublimation, melting, and vaporization are endothermic processes.
  • Which chemical reaction absorbs energy?
    Endothermic reactions absorb energy from the surroundings.
  • What happens in an endothermic reaction?
    Heat is absorbed, causing molecules to gain energy and break bonds.
  • Which equation represents an exothermic reaction at 298 K?
    An equation where heat is a product, indicating energy release.
  • Which result occurs during an exothermic reaction?
    Heat is released and the surroundings become warmer.
  • Which type of chemical reaction results in the absorption of energy?
    Endothermic reactions result in the absorption of energy.
  • Which chemical or physical change is an endothermic process?
    Melting, boiling, and sublimation are endothermic changes.
  • What happens in an exothermic reaction?
    Heat is released, molecules slow down, and bonds are formed.