Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #2 Flashcards

If the ΔH = -890.3 kJ/mol, is the reaction exothermic or endothermic? The reaction is exothermic because ΔH is negative.

Which label shows the overall enthalpy change and is the reaction exothermic or endothermic? A negative ΔH label indicates an exothermic reaction; positive ΔH indicates endothermic.

Which of these processes is endothermic? Melting, vaporization, and sublimation are endothermic processes.

Which energy change is caused by an endothermic chemical reaction? Energy is absorbed from the surroundings, increasing the system's energy.

Which process below is an example of an endothermic process? Boiling water is an example of an endothermic process.

In which type of chemical reaction is heat absorbed from the surroundings? Heat is absorbed in endothermic chemical reactions.