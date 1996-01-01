Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #2 Flashcards
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #2
If the ΔH = -890.3 kJ/mol, is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?
The reaction is exothermic because ΔH is negative.Which label shows the overall enthalpy change and is the reaction exothermic or endothermic?
A negative ΔH label indicates an exothermic reaction; positive ΔH indicates endothermic.Which of these processes is endothermic?
Melting, vaporization, and sublimation are endothermic processes.Which energy change is caused by an endothermic chemical reaction?
Energy is absorbed from the surroundings, increasing the system's energy.Which process below is an example of an endothermic process?
Boiling water is an example of an endothermic process.In which type of chemical reaction is heat absorbed from the surroundings?
Heat is absorbed in endothermic chemical reactions.What happens to energy in an exothermic reaction?
Energy is released to the surroundings.What happens during an endothermic reaction?
Heat is absorbed, causing molecules to gain energy and break bonds.Which one of the following is an exothermic process?
Condensation, freezing, and deposition are exothermic processes.What defines an exothermic reaction?
An exothermic reaction releases heat to the surroundings.What happens during an exothermic reaction?
Heat is released, and the surroundings become warmer.What occurs in endothermic reactions?
Heat is absorbed, and the system's energy increases.Which example is an endothermic process?
Melting ice is an endothermic process.What type of reaction occurs in a hand warmer?
An exothermic reaction occurs, releasing heat.What type of reaction absorbs heat?
Endothermic reactions absorb heat.How is a reaction described when a chemical reaction uses up energy?
It is described as an endothermic reaction.When does the breaking of chemical bonds release energy?
Breaking bonds usually requires energy; forming bonds releases energy.When energy is absorbed in a process, what type of reaction is it?
It is an endothermic reaction.Which energy change takes place when gasoline evaporates from a fuel gas can?
Evaporation is endothermic; energy is absorbed from the surroundings.Which of the following describes an exothermic reaction?
A reaction that releases heat and feels warm to the touch.Which type of reaction occurs when energy is absorbed in the process?
An endothermic reaction occurs when energy is absorbed.What is indicated by a fire that flares up when water is applied to it?
An exothermic reaction is occurring, releasing heat.What does an exothermic reaction do?
It releases heat to the surroundings.What usually happens to temperature during an endothermic reaction?
The temperature of the surroundings decreases.What is absorbed by an endothermic reaction?
Thermal energy (heat) is absorbed.Which changes of state result in a decrease in the kinetic energy of the particles?
Freezing, condensation, and deposition decrease kinetic energy.In an endothermic reaction, what happens to the system?
The system absorbs heat and its energy increases.Which energy change occurs during the burning of magnesium ribbon?
Burning magnesium is exothermic; energy is released.What kind of energy change occurs during an endothermic reaction?
Energy is absorbed from the surroundings.What is released by an exothermic reaction?
Heat energy is released.Where does the energy come from that is needed for an endothermic reaction?
Energy comes from the surroundings.Which type of reaction absorbs heat energy from its surroundings?
Endothermic reactions absorb heat energy.What type of chemical reaction absorbs energy and requires energy for the reaction to occur?
Endothermic chemical reactions absorb and require energy.Which form of energy is produced by an exothermic reaction?
Thermal energy (heat) is produced.Which physical change is endothermic?
Melting is an endothermic physical change.Which process is exothermic?
Freezing is an exothermic process.Does an endothermic reaction absorb or release heat?
An endothermic reaction absorbs heat.Which transfer of energy occurs when ice cubes are placed in water that has a temperature of 45°C?
Heat transfers from the water to the ice (endothermic for the ice).Which statement describes an exothermic reaction?
An exothermic reaction releases heat to the surroundings.What is the term for chemical reactions that absorb energy?
Endothermic reactions.