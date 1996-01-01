Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #3 Flashcards
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #3
Which is an endothermic process?
Boiling water is an endothermic process.Why is cooking an endothermic process?
Cooking absorbs heat to break chemical bonds in food.Which of the following is an example of an endothermic reaction?
Photosynthesis is an example of an endothermic reaction.Which of the following changes of state releases thermal energy?
Freezing, condensation, and deposition release thermal energy.From where is the endothermic reaction getting its heat?
From the surroundings.What makes a chemical reaction endothermic?
It absorbs heat from the surroundings.What must be true for any endothermic reaction?
The system absorbs energy and ΔH is positive.Which of the following changes is an endothermic chemical reaction?
Decomposition reactions that absorb energy are endothermic.Which statement is true about endothermic and exothermic reactions?
Endothermic reactions absorb heat; exothermic reactions release heat.What happens to energy in an endothermic reaction?
Energy is absorbed from the surroundings.Which of the following happens during an exothermic chemical change?
Heat is released and the surroundings become warmer.What happens to the energy release of an exothermic reaction?
Energy is released to the surroundings.What is true of endothermic reactions?
They absorb heat and have a positive ΔH.What is an endothermic change?
A change where heat is absorbed, such as melting or boiling.Which of the following happens during an endothermic chemical change?
Heat is absorbed and the system's energy increases.Which change happens in an endothermic chemical process?
Energy is absorbed and bonds are broken.Which of the following processes would release energy?
Freezing, condensation, and combustion release energy.What is a chemical reaction that absorbs heat called?
An endothermic reaction.What happens to the temperature during an endothermic reaction?
The temperature of the surroundings decreases.What happens to the energy released by an exothermic reaction?
It is transferred to the surroundings as heat.Where does the energy come from which is needed for an endothermic reaction?
From the surroundings.What happens during the exothermic reaction?
Heat is released and the surroundings become warmer.Which of the following takes place as an ice cube cools a drink?
Heat is absorbed by the ice (endothermic for the ice).What is happening during evaporation?
Heat is absorbed, causing molecules to escape as gas (endothermic).Which of the following is an example of an exothermic reaction?
Combustion of wood is an exothermic reaction.What happens when you pull heat out of a substance?
The substance cools and may undergo an exothermic phase change.What happens when heat is added to a substance?
The substance absorbs energy and may undergo an endothermic phase change.Which of the following is typical of an endothermic reaction?
Absorption of heat and a positive ΔH.In which of the following is heat released to the environment?
Exothermic reactions release heat to the environment.Which of the following is a description of an exothermic reaction?
A reaction that releases heat and has a negative ΔH.Which graph represents an exothermic reaction?
A graph where products are at a lower energy than reactants.Which statement best describes the difference between endothermic and exothermic reactions?
Endothermic reactions absorb heat; exothermic reactions release heat.Which describes the enthalpy change associated with an endothermic reaction?
Endothermic reactions have a positive ΔH.Which is true for the endothermic reaction 2 SO₂(g) → 2 SO₃(g) + O₂(g)?
Heat is absorbed and the products have higher energy than reactants.Which one of the equations below is an exothermic reaction?
An equation where heat is a product, indicating energy release.Jan is holding an ice cube. What causes the ice to melt?
Heat from Jan's hand is absorbed by the ice (endothermic).What would likely happen if you were to touch a flask where an exothermic reaction were occurring?
The flask would feel warm due to heat release.Which statement correctly describes an endothermic chemical reaction?
An endothermic reaction absorbs heat from the surroundings.What is an exothermic reaction?
A reaction that releases heat to the surroundings.Which of the following options correctly describes an exothermic reaction?
A reaction that releases heat and has a negative ΔH.