Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which is an endothermic process? Boiling water is an endothermic process.

Why is cooking an endothermic process? Cooking absorbs heat to break chemical bonds in food.

Which of the following is an example of an endothermic reaction? Photosynthesis is an example of an endothermic reaction.

Which of the following changes of state releases thermal energy? Freezing, condensation, and deposition release thermal energy.

From where is the endothermic reaction getting its heat? From the surroundings.

What makes a chemical reaction endothermic? It absorbs heat from the surroundings.