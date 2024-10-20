Skip to main content
Filtration and Evaporation definitions Flashcards

  • Filtration
    A method to separate an insoluble solid from a liquid using filter paper, leaving residue on the paper and filtrate passing through.
  • Residue
    The insoluble solid left behind on the filter paper after filtration.
  • Filtrate
    The liquid that passes through the filter paper during filtration.
  • Erlenmeyer Flask
    A type of laboratory flask used in filtration, often with a funnel and filter paper.
  • Funnel
    A device used in filtration to hold filter paper and direct the flow of liquid.
  • Vacuum Pump
    A device used to speed up filtration by creating a vacuum to draw filtrate through the filter paper.
  • Büchner Funnel
    A funnel used with a vacuum pump for faster filtration, aiding in recrystallization.
  • Evaporation
    A technique to separate a soluble solid from a liquid by heating to vaporize the solvent.
  • Crystallization
    The process of forming solid crystals from a solution during evaporation.
  • Bunsen Burner
    A heat source used in evaporation to vaporize the liquid component of a mixture.
  • Evaporation Bowl
    A container used to hold a solution during the evaporation process.
  • Semi Permeable Membrane
    A barrier that allows certain substances to pass through while blocking others, like filter paper in filtration.
  • Coffee Filter
    An everyday example of filtration, retaining coffee grounds while allowing liquid coffee to pass.