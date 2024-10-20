Filtration and Evaporation definitions Flashcards
Filtration and Evaporation definitions
- FiltrationA method to separate an insoluble solid from a liquid using filter paper, leaving residue on the paper and filtrate passing through.
- ResidueThe insoluble solid left behind on the filter paper after filtration.
- FiltrateThe liquid that passes through the filter paper during filtration.
- Erlenmeyer FlaskA type of laboratory flask used in filtration, often with a funnel and filter paper.
- FunnelA device used in filtration to hold filter paper and direct the flow of liquid.
- Vacuum PumpA device used to speed up filtration by creating a vacuum to draw filtrate through the filter paper.
- Büchner FunnelA funnel used with a vacuum pump for faster filtration, aiding in recrystallization.
- EvaporationA technique to separate a soluble solid from a liquid by heating to vaporize the solvent.
- CrystallizationThe process of forming solid crystals from a solution during evaporation.
- Bunsen BurnerA heat source used in evaporation to vaporize the liquid component of a mixture.
- Evaporation BowlA container used to hold a solution during the evaporation process.
- Semi Permeable MembraneA barrier that allows certain substances to pass through while blocking others, like filter paper in filtration.
- Coffee FilterAn everyday example of filtration, retaining coffee grounds while allowing liquid coffee to pass.