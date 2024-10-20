Filtration and Evaporation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Filtration A method to separate an insoluble solid from a liquid using filter paper, leaving residue on the paper and filtrate passing through.

Residue The insoluble solid left behind on the filter paper after filtration.

Filtrate The liquid that passes through the filter paper during filtration.

Erlenmeyer Flask A type of laboratory flask used in filtration, often with a funnel and filter paper.

Funnel A device used in filtration to hold filter paper and direct the flow of liquid.

Vacuum Pump A device used to speed up filtration by creating a vacuum to draw filtrate through the filter paper.

Büchner Funnel A funnel used with a vacuum pump for faster filtration, aiding in recrystallization.

Evaporation A technique to separate a soluble solid from a liquid by heating to vaporize the solvent.

Crystallization The process of forming solid crystals from a solution during evaporation.

Bunsen Burner A heat source used in evaporation to vaporize the liquid component of a mixture.

Evaporation Bowl A container used to hold a solution during the evaporation process.

Semi Permeable Membrane A barrier that allows certain substances to pass through while blocking others, like filter paper in filtration.