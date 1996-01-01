Filtration and Evaporation quiz #1 Flashcards
Filtration and Evaporation quiz #1
Filtration has been used in which of the following scenarios?
Filtration is used to separate an insoluble solid from a liquid, such as separating sand from water or coffee grounds from liquid coffee.Which process is used to separate soluble compounds from insoluble compounds in a mixture?
Filtration is used to separate insoluble compounds from soluble ones in a mixture.Can colloidal suspensions be separated out by filtration?
No, colloidal suspensions cannot be separated by filtration because the particles are too small to be trapped by filter paper.What is the difference between the filtrate and the precipitate?
The filtrate is the liquid that passes through the filter paper, while the precipitate (or residue) is the solid left behind on the filter paper.How would you separate sand and water?
A solid dissolved in water can be separated by evaporation, where heating causes the water to vaporize, leaving the solid behind.Which is a separation technique that uses a porous barrier to separate a solid from a liquid?
Filtration uses a porous barrier, such as filter paper, to separate a solid from a liquid.How might you separate a mixture of sand and salt?
Add water to dissolve the salt, filter to separate the sand, then evaporate the water to recover the salt.How can you separate a mixture of an insoluble solid and a liquid?
Filtration can be used to separate an insoluble solid from a liquid.Which is a way to separate solid sugar from a solution of sugar water?
A funnel with filter paper is used to separate solids from liquids in filtration.Which of these methods could be used to separate an insoluble solid from a soluble solid in a mixture?
Add water to dissolve the soluble solid, then use filtration to separate the insoluble solid.Which physical method can separate a mixture of steel ball bearings and marbles?
Physical separation by hand or using tweezers can separate steel ball bearings and marbles, as they are both solids and easily distinguishable.Why is filtration considered a passive process?
Filtration is passive because it relies on gravity or pressure to move the liquid through the filter paper without requiring chemical reactions.What is the most likely way in which water would be purified in a laboratory setting?
Filtration is commonly used to remove insoluble impurities from water in a laboratory.The process of filtration is driven by what force?
Substances larger than the pore size of the filter paper do not pass through the filtration membrane.Why does keeping lids on products help prevent evaporation, spills, and employee exposure to chemicals?
Keeping lids on products prevents evaporation, reduces spills, and limits exposure to chemicals by containing the substances.What is the reason a filter system is used in an experiment to separate and collect products from a reaction?
A filter system is used to separate and collect the solid residue from the liquid filtrate after a reaction.Table sugar can be separated from a mixture of table sugar and sand at standard temperature and pressure by adding what substance?
The filtrate is the liquid that passes through the filter paper, while the precipitate (residue) is the solid left behind.In general, which solvent should be used to wash the solid material collected from a filtration?
A solvent in which the solid is insoluble should be used to wash the collected solid, to avoid dissolving it.