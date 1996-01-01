Filtration and Evaporation quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Filtration has been used in which of the following scenarios? Filtration is used to separate an insoluble solid from a liquid, such as separating sand from water or coffee grounds from liquid coffee.

Which process is used to separate soluble compounds from insoluble compounds in a mixture? Filtration is used to separate insoluble compounds from soluble ones in a mixture.

Can colloidal suspensions be separated out by filtration? No, colloidal suspensions cannot be separated by filtration because the particles are too small to be trapped by filter paper.

What is the difference between the filtrate and the precipitate? The filtrate is the liquid that passes through the filter paper, while the precipitate (or residue) is the solid left behind on the filter paper.

How would you separate sand and water? Sand and water can be separated by filtration, where sand remains on the filter paper and water passes through.

How can a solid dissolved in water be separated from the water? A solid dissolved in water can be separated by evaporation, where heating causes the water to vaporize, leaving the solid behind.