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What does formal charge represent in a molecule? Formal charge represents the charge assigned to an atom assuming electrons are shared equally, regardless of electronegativity. How are electrons assumed to be shared when calculating formal charge? Electrons are assumed to be shared equally between atoms, ignoring differences in electronegativity. What is the formula for calculating formal charge? Formal charge = valence electrons - number of bonds - nonbonding electrons. How do you determine the number of valence electrons for an element? Valence electrons correspond to the group number of the element in the periodic table. What are bonding electrons? Bonding electrons are electrons that participate in chemical bonds with other elements. What are nonbonding electrons? Nonbonding electrons are electrons that do not participate in bonding with other elements. How are nonbonding electrons counted when calculating formal charge? Nonbonding electrons are counted individually for each atom. What is the net charge of a compound? The net charge is the sum of all formal charges within a compound. Why is formal charge important in chemistry? Formal charge helps predict the stability and reactivity of molecules in chemical reactions. Does formal charge take electronegativity into account? No, formal charge assumes equal sharing of electrons and ignores electronegativity differences. What happens to the electron cloud of a more electronegative atom in reality? A more electronegative atom holds electrons more tightly, making its electron cloud larger. What is the purpose of calculating formal charge for each atom in a molecule? Calculating formal charge for each atom helps determine the net charge and identify the most stable structure. How does formal charge relate to the overall charge of a molecule? The sum of all formal charges gives the overall (net) charge of the molecule. What is the difference between bonding and nonbonding electrons? Bonding electrons are shared in bonds, while nonbonding electrons are not involved in bonding. How can formal charge help in predicting molecular reactivity? Atoms with unusual formal charges may be more reactive, helping chemists predict reaction sites.
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