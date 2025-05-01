What does formal charge represent in a molecule? Formal charge represents the charge assigned to an atom assuming electrons are shared equally, regardless of electronegativity.

How are electrons assumed to be shared when calculating formal charge? Electrons are assumed to be shared equally between atoms, ignoring differences in electronegativity.

What is the formula for calculating formal charge? Formal charge = valence electrons - number of bonds - nonbonding electrons.

How do you determine the number of valence electrons for an element? Valence electrons correspond to the group number of the element in the periodic table.

What are bonding electrons? Bonding electrons are electrons that participate in chemical bonds with other elements.

What are nonbonding electrons? Nonbonding electrons are electrons that do not participate in bonding with other elements.