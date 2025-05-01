What are the three standard states in which elements exist at room temperature and standard pressure? Elements exist as solids, liquids, or gases at room temperature (25°C) and standard pressure (1 atm).

Which elements are monoatomic gases at room temperature? The noble gases, such as helium and radon, are monoatomic gases at room temperature.

Name two elements that exist as diatomic gases at room temperature. Hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2) are examples of diatomic gases at room temperature.

Which elements exist as liquids at room temperature? Bromine (Br2) and mercury (Hg) are the only elements that exist as liquids at room temperature.

Is bromine monoatomic or diatomic in its liquid state? Bromine is diatomic (Br2) in its liquid state.

How does mercury exist in its liquid state at room temperature? Mercury exists as a monoatomic liquid (Hg) at room temperature.