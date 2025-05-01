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What are the three standard states in which elements exist at room temperature and standard pressure? Elements exist as solids, liquids, or gases at room temperature (25°C) and standard pressure (1 atm). Which elements are monoatomic gases at room temperature? The noble gases, such as helium and radon, are monoatomic gases at room temperature. Name two elements that exist as diatomic gases at room temperature. Hydrogen (H2) and oxygen (O2) are examples of diatomic gases at room temperature. Which elements exist as liquids at room temperature? Bromine (Br2) and mercury (Hg) are the only elements that exist as liquids at room temperature. Is bromine monoatomic or diatomic in its liquid state? Bromine is diatomic (Br2) in its liquid state. How does mercury exist in its liquid state at room temperature? Mercury exists as a monoatomic liquid (Hg) at room temperature. What is the natural state of most elements on the periodic table? Most elements exist as monoatomic solids in their natural state. Which elements exist as polyatomic molecules in their standard state? Phosphorus (P4), sulfur (S8), selenium (Se8), and tellurium (Te8) exist as polyatomic molecules. What is the standard state formula for phosphorus? Phosphorus exists as P4 in its standard state. How does sulfur exist in its standard state? Sulfur exists as S8 in its standard state. What is the standard state of iodine at room temperature? Iodine exists as a diatomic molecule (I2) at room temperature. Why do some elements not have a defined phase at room temperature and pressure? Elements with high atomic masses or those synthesized in laboratories may be too unstable to have a defined phase under standard conditions. How are molecules arranged in the solid phase? In solids, molecules are tightly packed together. Describe the molecular arrangement in the liquid phase. In liquids, molecules are more free to move around one another. What is the molecular arrangement in the gas phase? In gases, molecules are greatly spread apart.
Formation Equations quiz
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