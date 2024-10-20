Functional Groups in Chemistry definitions Flashcards
Functional Groups in Chemistry definitions
- Functional GroupA part of a molecule responsible for its reactivity and properties.
- HydrocarbonsCompounds containing only carbon and hydrogen atoms.
- AlkaneHydrocarbons with single bonds between carbon atoms.
- AlkeneHydrocarbons with at least one double bond between carbon atoms.
- AlkyneHydrocarbons with at least one triple bond between carbon atoms.
- Benzene RingA ring structure with alternating double bonds, also known as an aromatic ring.
- Carbonyl GroupA functional group with a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
- AlcoholA functional group with a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to a carbon atom.
- EtherA functional group with an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups.
- AmineA functional group with a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more alkyl groups.
- Alkyl HalideA functional group with a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group.
- ThiolA functional group with a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.
- Carboxylic AcidA functional group with a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon.
- EsterA functional group with a carbonyl group bonded to an oxygen atom.
- AmideA functional group with a carbonyl group bonded to a nitrogen atom.