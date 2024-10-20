Functional Groups in Chemistry definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Functional Group A part of a molecule responsible for its reactivity and properties.

Hydrocarbons Compounds containing only carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Alkane Hydrocarbons with single bonds between carbon atoms.

Alkene Hydrocarbons with at least one double bond between carbon atoms.

Alkyne Hydrocarbons with at least one triple bond between carbon atoms.

Benzene Ring A ring structure with alternating double bonds, also known as an aromatic ring.

Carbonyl Group A functional group with a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.

Alcohol A functional group with a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to a carbon atom.

Ether A functional group with an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups.

Amine A functional group with a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more alkyl groups.

Alkyl Halide A functional group with a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group.

Thiol A functional group with a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.

Carboxylic Acid A functional group with a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon.

Ester A functional group with a carbonyl group bonded to an oxygen atom.