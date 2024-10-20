Skip to main content
Functional Groups in Chemistry definitions Flashcards

Functional Groups in Chemistry definitions
  • Functional Group
    A part of a molecule responsible for its reactivity and properties.
  • Hydrocarbons
    Compounds containing only carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Alkane
    Hydrocarbons with single bonds between carbon atoms.
  • Alkene
    Hydrocarbons with at least one double bond between carbon atoms.
  • Alkyne
    Hydrocarbons with at least one triple bond between carbon atoms.
  • Benzene Ring
    A ring structure with alternating double bonds, also known as an aromatic ring.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group with a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom.
  • Alcohol
    A functional group with a hydroxyl group (OH) attached to a carbon atom.
  • Ether
    A functional group with an oxygen atom connected to two alkyl or aryl groups.
  • Amine
    A functional group with a nitrogen atom bonded to one or more alkyl groups.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A functional group with a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group.
  • Thiol
    A functional group with a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A functional group with a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon.
  • Ester
    A functional group with a carbonyl group bonded to an oxygen atom.
  • Amide
    A functional group with a carbonyl group bonded to a nitrogen atom.