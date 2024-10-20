Gas Evolution Equations definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Gas Evolution Equations definitions
  • Gas Evolution Equation
    A molecular equation involving the creation of gases like ammonia, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide.
  • Ammonia
    A gas formed when NH4OH loses water, resulting in NH3.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A gas formed when carbonic acid loses water, resulting in CO2.
  • Sulfur Dioxide
    A gas formed when sulfurous acid loses water, resulting in SO2.
  • Hydrogen Sulfide
    A gas that is already in its final form, H2S, without losing water.
  • Intermediate Product
    A temporary form of a product before it loses water to become a final gas.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    An ion that reacts with ammonium ions to form NH4OH.
  • Ammonium Ion
    An ion that reacts with hydroxide ions to form NH4OH.
  • Bicarbonate Ion
    An ion that reacts with hydrogen ions to form carbonic acid.
  • Carbonic Acid
    An intermediate product that loses water to form carbon dioxide.
  • Sulfurous Acid
    An intermediate product that loses water to form sulfur dioxide.
  • Sulfide Ion
    An ion that reacts with hydrogen ions to form hydrogen sulfide.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    An ion that reacts with bicarbonate or sulfide ions in gas evolution reactions.