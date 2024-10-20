Gas Evolution Equations definitions Flashcards
Gas Evolution Equations definitions
- Gas Evolution EquationA molecular equation involving the creation of gases like ammonia, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide.
- AmmoniaA gas formed when NH4OH loses water, resulting in NH3.
- Carbon DioxideA gas formed when carbonic acid loses water, resulting in CO2.
- Sulfur DioxideA gas formed when sulfurous acid loses water, resulting in SO2.
- Hydrogen SulfideA gas that is already in its final form, H2S, without losing water.
- Intermediate ProductA temporary form of a product before it loses water to become a final gas.
- Hydroxide IonAn ion that reacts with ammonium ions to form NH4OH.
- Ammonium IonAn ion that reacts with hydroxide ions to form NH4OH.
- Bicarbonate IonAn ion that reacts with hydrogen ions to form carbonic acid.
- Carbonic AcidAn intermediate product that loses water to form carbon dioxide.
- Sulfurous AcidAn intermediate product that loses water to form sulfur dioxide.
- Sulfide IonAn ion that reacts with hydrogen ions to form hydrogen sulfide.
- Hydrogen IonAn ion that reacts with bicarbonate or sulfide ions in gas evolution reactions.