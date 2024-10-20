Gas Evolution Equations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Gas Evolution Equation A molecular equation involving the creation of gases like ammonia, carbon dioxide, and sulfur dioxide.

Ammonia A gas formed when NH4OH loses water, resulting in NH3.

Carbon Dioxide A gas formed when carbonic acid loses water, resulting in CO2.

Sulfur Dioxide A gas formed when sulfurous acid loses water, resulting in SO2.

Hydrogen Sulfide A gas that is already in its final form, H2S, without losing water.

Intermediate Product A temporary form of a product before it loses water to become a final gas.

Hydroxide Ion An ion that reacts with ammonium ions to form NH4OH.

Ammonium Ion An ion that reacts with hydroxide ions to form NH4OH.

Bicarbonate Ion An ion that reacts with hydrogen ions to form carbonic acid.

Carbonic Acid An intermediate product that loses water to form carbon dioxide.

Sulfurous Acid An intermediate product that loses water to form sulfur dioxide.

Sulfide Ion An ion that reacts with hydrogen ions to form hydrogen sulfide.