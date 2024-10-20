Gas Evolution Equations quiz Flashcards
Gas Evolution Equations quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following is not a greenhouse gas: ammonia (NH3), carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), or hydrogen sulfide (H2S)?
Ammonia (NH3) is not considered a greenhouse gas.What is a gas evolution equation?
A gas evolution equation is a molecular equation that involves the creation of specific gases like NH3, CO2, and SO2.What happens to intermediate products in gas evolution reactions?
Intermediate products lose a water molecule to form the final gaseous products.How is ammonia gas (NH3) formed in a gas evolution reaction?
Ammonia gas is formed when NH4OH loses a water molecule.What intermediate product forms when hydrogen ions react with bicarbonate ions?
The intermediate product is carbonic acid (H2CO3).What gas is produced when sulfurous acid loses water?
Sulfur dioxide (SO2) is produced.Does hydrogen sulfide (H2S) require the loss of water to form its gaseous state?
No, hydrogen sulfide is already in its final gas form and does not require the loss of water.What is the final gaseous product when carbonic acid loses water?
The final gaseous product is carbon dioxide (CO2).What ions combine to form the intermediate product NH4OH?
Hydroxide ions and ammonium ions combine to form NH4OH.What is the role of water in gas evolution reactions?
Water is removed from intermediate products to form the final gaseous products.