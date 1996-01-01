Gas Evolution Equations quiz #1 Flashcards
Gas Evolution Equations quiz #1
Which gas is produced when magnesium (Mg) solid is added to hydrochloric acid (HCl) aqueous solution?
Hydrogen gas (H2) is produced when Mg(s) reacts with HCl(aq).Which type of chemical reaction involves the production of a gas?
A gas evolution reaction involves the production of a gas.What is the solute found in carbonated beverages that gives them their bubbly taste?
Carbon dioxide (CO2) dissolved in water is the solute that gives carbonated beverages their bubbly taste.Which gas is produced in the decomposition reaction of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)?
Oxygen gas (O2) is produced in the decomposition of H2O2.What does the formation of bubbles during a chemical reaction indicate?
The formation of bubbles during a chemical reaction indicates the evolution of a gas.Which of the following reactions is a gas-evolution reaction?
A reaction between an acid and a carbonate or bicarbonate, producing CO2 gas, is a gas-evolution reaction.Which of the following reactions is a gas-forming reaction?
A reaction between an acid and a sulfide, producing H2S gas, is a gas-forming reaction.Where does the 'fizz' in soda come from?
The 'fizz' in soda comes from carbon dioxide (CO2) gas released from the solution.A low-pressure gas discharge tube emits what type of radiation?
A low-pressure gas discharge tube emits light (electromagnetic radiation) characteristic of the gas inside.The gas that makes soda and other soft drinks bubbly is ____.
The gas is carbon dioxide (CO2).When you mix a bicarbonate or carbonate compound and acid, why are bubbles formed?
Bubbles are formed because carbon dioxide (CO2) gas is produced during the reaction.