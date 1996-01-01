Skip to main content
Gas Evolution Equations quiz #1 Flashcards

Gas Evolution Equations quiz #1
  • Which gas is produced when magnesium (Mg) solid is added to hydrochloric acid (HCl) aqueous solution?
    Hydrogen gas (H2) is produced when Mg(s) reacts with HCl(aq).
  • Which type of chemical reaction involves the production of a gas?
    A gas evolution reaction involves the production of a gas.
  • What is the solute found in carbonated beverages that gives them their bubbly taste?
    Carbon dioxide (CO2) dissolved in water is the solute that gives carbonated beverages their bubbly taste.
  • Which gas is produced in the decomposition reaction of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)?
    Oxygen gas (O2) is produced in the decomposition of H2O2.
  • What does the formation of bubbles during a chemical reaction indicate?
    The formation of bubbles during a chemical reaction indicates the evolution of a gas.
  • Which of the following reactions is a gas-evolution reaction?
    A reaction between an acid and a carbonate or bicarbonate, producing CO2 gas, is a gas-evolution reaction.
  • Which of the following reactions is a gas-forming reaction?
    A reaction between an acid and a sulfide, producing H2S gas, is a gas-forming reaction.
  • Where does the 'fizz' in soda come from?
    The 'fizz' in soda comes from carbon dioxide (CO2) gas released from the solution.
  • A low-pressure gas discharge tube emits what type of radiation?
    A low-pressure gas discharge tube emits light (electromagnetic radiation) characteristic of the gas inside.
  • The gas that makes soda and other soft drinks bubbly is ____.
    The gas is carbon dioxide (CO2).
  • When you mix a bicarbonate or carbonate compound and acid, why are bubbles formed?
    Bubbles are formed because carbon dioxide (CO2) gas is produced during the reaction.