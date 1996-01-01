Gas Evolution Equations quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

Which gas is produced when magnesium (Mg) solid is added to hydrochloric acid (HCl) aqueous solution? Hydrogen gas (H2) is produced when Mg(s) reacts with HCl(aq).

Which type of chemical reaction involves the production of a gas? A gas evolution reaction involves the production of a gas.

What is the solute found in carbonated beverages that gives them their bubbly taste? Carbon dioxide (CO2) dissolved in water is the solute that gives carbonated beverages their bubbly taste.

Which gas is produced in the decomposition reaction of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2)? Oxygen gas (O2) is produced in the decomposition of H2O2.

What does the formation of bubbles during a chemical reaction indicate? The formation of bubbles during a chemical reaction indicates the evolution of a gas.

Which of the following reactions is a gas-evolution reaction? A reaction between an acid and a carbonate or bicarbonate, producing CO2 gas, is a gas-evolution reaction.