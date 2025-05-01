Back
What does a heating curve represent in terms of heat absorption or release? A heating curve shows the amount of heat absorbed by a substance during phase changes, indicating an endothermic process with positive Q. What is the sign of Q during a cooling curve and what does it indicate? Q is negative during a cooling curve, indicating an exothermic process where heat is released. At what temperature does water undergo melting or fusion on a heating curve? Water undergoes melting or fusion at 0 degrees Celsius on a heating curve. What happens to temperature during a phase change on a heating or cooling curve? Temperature remains constant during a phase change, forming a plateau on the curve. What is the process called when water transitions from liquid to gas at 100 degrees Celsius? The process is called vaporization, occurring at 100 degrees Celsius. What formula is used to calculate heat during temperature changes? The formula used is Q = mcΔT, where m is mass, c is specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature. What formula is used to calculate heat during phase changes? The formula used is Q = mΔH, where m is mass and ΔH is the change in enthalpy. During a phase change, what type of energy does heat convert into? Heat converts into potential energy during a phase change. What happens to the average kinetic energy during a phase change? The average kinetic energy remains constant during a phase change. What is the process called when gaseous water condenses into liquid at 100 degrees Celsius? The process is called condensation, occurring at 100 degrees Celsius. What is the process called when liquid water freezes into solid at 0 degrees Celsius? The process is called freezing, occurring at 0 degrees Celsius. How do you calculate the total energy involved in a heating or cooling curve? Add up the heat calculated for each segment of the curve using the appropriate formula for temperature or phase changes. What does the specific heat capacity (c) depend on in the Q = mcΔT formula? Specific heat capacity depends on the substance's phase: solid, liquid, or gas. What is the relationship between temperature and kinetic energy during temperature changes? As temperature increases, kinetic energy also increases during temperature changes. What is indicated by plateaus on heating and cooling curves? Plateaus indicate phase changes where temperature remains constant and the substance fully converts to a new phase.
Heating and Cooling Curves quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Heating and Cooling Curves
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
6 problems
Topic
Jules
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
7 problems
Topic
Jules
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules