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Heating and Cooling Curves quiz

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  • What does a heating curve represent in terms of heat absorption or release?
    A heating curve shows the amount of heat absorbed by a substance during phase changes, indicating an endothermic process with positive Q.
  • What is the sign of Q during a cooling curve and what does it indicate?
    Q is negative during a cooling curve, indicating an exothermic process where heat is released.
  • At what temperature does water undergo melting or fusion on a heating curve?
    Water undergoes melting or fusion at 0 degrees Celsius on a heating curve.
  • What happens to temperature during a phase change on a heating or cooling curve?
    Temperature remains constant during a phase change, forming a plateau on the curve.
  • What is the process called when water transitions from liquid to gas at 100 degrees Celsius?
    The process is called vaporization, occurring at 100 degrees Celsius.
  • What formula is used to calculate heat during temperature changes?
    The formula used is Q = mcΔT, where m is mass, c is specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
  • What formula is used to calculate heat during phase changes?
    The formula used is Q = mΔH, where m is mass and ΔH is the change in enthalpy.
  • During a phase change, what type of energy does heat convert into?
    Heat converts into potential energy during a phase change.
  • What happens to the average kinetic energy during a phase change?
    The average kinetic energy remains constant during a phase change.
  • What is the process called when gaseous water condenses into liquid at 100 degrees Celsius?
    The process is called condensation, occurring at 100 degrees Celsius.
  • What is the process called when liquid water freezes into solid at 0 degrees Celsius?
    The process is called freezing, occurring at 0 degrees Celsius.
  • How do you calculate the total energy involved in a heating or cooling curve?
    Add up the heat calculated for each segment of the curve using the appropriate formula for temperature or phase changes.
  • What does the specific heat capacity (c) depend on in the Q = mcΔT formula?
    Specific heat capacity depends on the substance's phase: solid, liquid, or gas.
  • What is the relationship between temperature and kinetic energy during temperature changes?
    As temperature increases, kinetic energy also increases during temperature changes.
  • What is indicated by plateaus on heating and cooling curves?
    Plateaus indicate phase changes where temperature remains constant and the substance fully converts to a new phase.