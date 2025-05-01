What does a heating curve represent in terms of heat absorption or release? A heating curve shows the amount of heat absorbed by a substance during phase changes, indicating an endothermic process with positive Q.

What is the sign of Q during a cooling curve and what does it indicate? Q is negative during a cooling curve, indicating an exothermic process where heat is released.

At what temperature does water undergo melting or fusion on a heating curve? Water undergoes melting or fusion at 0 degrees Celsius on a heating curve.

What happens to temperature during a phase change on a heating or cooling curve? Temperature remains constant during a phase change, forming a plateau on the curve.

What is the process called when water transitions from liquid to gas at 100 degrees Celsius? The process is called vaporization, occurring at 100 degrees Celsius.

What formula is used to calculate heat during temperature changes? The formula used is Q = mcΔT, where m is mass, c is specific heat capacity, and ΔT is the change in temperature.