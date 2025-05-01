What does the Heisenberg uncertainty principle state about the velocity and position of an electron? It states that the velocity and position of an electron cannot be precisely determined at the same time.

Who formulated the uncertainty principle? Werner Heisenberg formulated the uncertainty principle.

What is the main reason we cannot know both the velocity and position of an electron simultaneously? It is due to the electron's dual wave-particle nature, known as complementarity.

How is the velocity of an electron related to its nature? The velocity of an electron is related to its wave nature.

How is the position of an electron related to its nature? The position of an electron is related to its particle nature.

What is the formula for the Heisenberg uncertainty principle? The formula is ΔX⋅ΔP ≥ h/4π, where ΔX is uncertainty in position and ΔP is uncertainty in momentum.