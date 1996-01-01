Hybridization quiz #2 Flashcards
What is the hybridization of the central atom in SF4?
The central sulfur atom in SF4 is sp3d hybridized.What is the hybridization of the central atom in CS2?
The central carbon atom in CS2 is sp hybridized.What is the hybridization around the central atom in PCl3?
The central phosphorus atom in PCl3 is sp3 hybridized.Which molecule has a central atom that is sp3d2 hybridized?
Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) has a central atom that is sp3d2 hybridized.Which molecule has a central atom that is sp3d hybridized?
Phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5) has a central atom that is sp3d hybridized.What is the hybridization around each oxygen atom?
Please specify the molecule to determine the hybridization around each oxygen atom.How many hybrid orbitals form when three atomic orbitals of a central atom mix?
Three hybrid orbitals (sp2) form when three atomic orbitals mix.What is the hybridization of I in ICl3?
The iodine atom in ICl3 is sp3d hybridized.What orbitals are used to form the indicated bond?
Please specify the bond or molecule to determine the orbitals used.What is the hybridization of the central atom in the tetrachloroiodide anion (ICl4−)?
The central iodine atom in ICl4− is sp3d2 hybridized.What is the hybridization of the central atom in the tetrafluoroiodide anion (IF4−)?
The central iodine atom in IF4− is sp3d2 hybridized.Which hybrid orbitals would be formed if one s orbital and three p orbitals combined: sp, sp2, sp3, or sp4?
sp3 hybrid orbitals would be formed.Which of the following compounds has a dsp3 hybrid orbit?
Phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5) has a dsp3 (sp3d) hybrid orbit.How many unhybridized p orbitals are there around the central atom of beryllium chloride?
There are 2 unhybridized p orbitals around the central atom in BeCl2 (sp hybridization).What is the electron geometry of an atom with sp3 hybridization?
An atom with sp3 hybridization has a tetrahedral electron geometry.