Hybridization quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the hybridization of the central atom in SF4? The central sulfur atom in SF4 is sp3d hybridized.

What is the hybridization of the central atom in CS2? The central carbon atom in CS2 is sp hybridized.

What is the hybridization around the central atom in PCl3? The central phosphorus atom in PCl3 is sp3 hybridized.

Which molecule has a central atom that is sp3d2 hybridized? Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) has a central atom that is sp3d2 hybridized.

Which molecule has a central atom that is sp3d hybridized? Phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5) has a central atom that is sp3d hybridized.

What is the hybridization around each oxygen atom? Please specify the molecule to determine the hybridization around each oxygen atom.