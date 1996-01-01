Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Hybridization quiz #2 Flashcards

Hybridization quiz #2
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the hybridization of the central atom in SF4?
    The central sulfur atom in SF4 is sp3d hybridized.
  • What is the hybridization of the central atom in CS2?
    The central carbon atom in CS2 is sp hybridized.
  • What is the hybridization around the central atom in PCl3?
    The central phosphorus atom in PCl3 is sp3 hybridized.
  • Which molecule has a central atom that is sp3d2 hybridized?
    Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) has a central atom that is sp3d2 hybridized.
  • Which molecule has a central atom that is sp3d hybridized?
    Phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5) has a central atom that is sp3d hybridized.
  • What is the hybridization around each oxygen atom?
    Please specify the molecule to determine the hybridization around each oxygen atom.
  • How many hybrid orbitals form when three atomic orbitals of a central atom mix?
    Three hybrid orbitals (sp2) form when three atomic orbitals mix.
  • What is the hybridization of I in ICl3?
    The iodine atom in ICl3 is sp3d hybridized.
  • What orbitals are used to form the indicated bond?
    Please specify the bond or molecule to determine the orbitals used.
  • What is the hybridization of the central atom in the tetrachloroiodide anion (ICl4−)?
    The central iodine atom in ICl4− is sp3d2 hybridized.
  • What is the hybridization of the central atom in the tetrafluoroiodide anion (IF4−)?
    The central iodine atom in IF4− is sp3d2 hybridized.
  • Which hybrid orbitals would be formed if one s orbital and three p orbitals combined: sp, sp2, sp3, or sp4?
    sp3 hybrid orbitals would be formed.
  • Which of the following compounds has a dsp3 hybrid orbit?
    Phosphorus pentachloride (PCl5) has a dsp3 (sp3d) hybrid orbit.
  • How many unhybridized p orbitals are there around the central atom of beryllium chloride?
    There are 2 unhybridized p orbitals around the central atom in BeCl2 (sp hybridization).
  • What is the electron geometry of an atom with sp3 hybridization?
    An atom with sp3 hybridization has a tetrahedral electron geometry.