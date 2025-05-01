What does the integrated rate law describe in chemical kinetics? It describes the relationship between reactant concentrations and time, helping determine how long it takes for a certain amount of reactant to be consumed.

What is the general form of the integrated rate law for a zero order reaction? The equation is [A]t = -kt + [A]0, where [A]t is the final concentration, k is the rate constant, t is time, and [A]0 is the initial concentration.

How do you identify a zero order reaction from a concentration vs. time plot? A zero order reaction shows a straight line with a negative slope when plotting concentration versus time.

What are the units of the rate constant (k) for a zero order reaction? The units are molarity per time (e.g., M/s).

What is the integrated rate law equation for a first order reaction? The equation is ln([A]t) = -kt + ln([A]0).

How can you recognize a first order reaction from a graph? A plot of the natural logarithm of concentration (ln[A]) versus time yields a straight line with a negative slope.