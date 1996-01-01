Integrated Rate Law quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following equations represents the integrated rate law for a first-order reaction?
The integrated rate law for a first-order reaction is: ln([A]_t) = -kt + ln([A]_0), where [A]_t is the concentration of reactant at time t, [A]_0 is the initial concentration, k is the rate constant, and t is time.
What is the integrated rate law equation for a zero-order reaction?
The equation is [A]_t = -kt + [A]_0, where [A]_t is the concentration at time t, [A]_0 is the initial concentration, k is the rate constant, and t is time.
How do the units of the rate constant (k) differ for zero, first, and second order reactions?
For zero order, k has units of molarity/time; for first order, k has units of 1/time; for second order, k has units of 1/(molarity·time).
What graphical feature indicates a zero-order reaction when plotting concentration versus time?
A zero-order reaction produces a straight line with a negative slope when concentration is plotted against time.
Which type of reaction is always first order with respect to its integrated rate law?
Radioactive decay processes always follow a first-order integrated rate law.
What is the significance of a plot of ln(concentration) versus time in reaction kinetics?
A linear plot of ln(concentration) versus time indicates a first-order reaction.
How can you identify a second-order reaction from a graph?
A second-order reaction is identified by a straight line with a positive slope when 1/[A] is plotted versus time.
What does the slope represent in the integrated rate law graph for a zero-order reaction?
The slope represents -k, the negative of the rate constant, indicating a decrease in concentration over time.
In the second-order integrated rate law, what does the y-intercept correspond to?
The y-intercept corresponds to 1/[A]_0, the inverse of the initial concentration.
Why is the slope positive in the integrated rate law graph for a second-order reaction?
The slope is positive because the equation is 1/[A]_t = kt + 1/[A]_0, so as time increases, 1/[A]_t increases linearly.