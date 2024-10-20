Integrated Rate Law definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Integrated Rate Law Describes the relationship between reactant concentrations and time, varying with reaction order.

Zero Order Reaction Reaction where concentration decreases linearly over time, with rate constant units of molarity per time.

First Order Reaction Reaction where the natural logarithm of concentration versus time is linear, with rate constant units of time inverse.

Second Order Reaction Reaction where the inverse of concentration versus time is linear, with rate constant units of molarity inverse per time.

Rate Constant A proportionality constant in rate laws, with units dependent on the reaction order.

Reaction Order Determines the power to which the concentration of a reactant is raised in the rate law.

Molarity A measure of concentration, expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.

Natural Logarithm The logarithm to the base e, used in first order reaction rate equations.

Radioactive Process A process that follows first order kinetics, often involving decay of isotopes.

Slope In rate law graphs, represents the rate constant, negative for zero and first order, positive for second order.

Concentration The amount of a substance in a given volume, crucial in determining reaction rates.

Time Inverse Units of rate constant for first order reactions, indicating per unit time.

Plot A graphical representation of data, used to identify reaction order by the relationship between variables.

Initial Concentration The concentration of reactants at the start of a reaction, denoted as a sub 0.