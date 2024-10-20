Integrated Rate Law definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Integrated Rate Law definitions
  • Integrated Rate Law
    Describes the relationship between reactant concentrations and time, varying with reaction order.
  • Zero Order Reaction
    Reaction where concentration decreases linearly over time, with rate constant units of molarity per time.
  • First Order Reaction
    Reaction where the natural logarithm of concentration versus time is linear, with rate constant units of time inverse.
  • Second Order Reaction
    Reaction where the inverse of concentration versus time is linear, with rate constant units of molarity inverse per time.
  • Rate Constant
    A proportionality constant in rate laws, with units dependent on the reaction order.
  • Reaction Order
    Determines the power to which the concentration of a reactant is raised in the rate law.
  • Molarity
    A measure of concentration, expressed as moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • Natural Logarithm
    The logarithm to the base e, used in first order reaction rate equations.
  • Radioactive Process
    A process that follows first order kinetics, often involving decay of isotopes.
  • Slope
    In rate law graphs, represents the rate constant, negative for zero and first order, positive for second order.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance in a given volume, crucial in determining reaction rates.
  • Time Inverse
    Units of rate constant for first order reactions, indicating per unit time.
  • Plot
    A graphical representation of data, used to identify reaction order by the relationship between variables.
  • Initial Concentration
    The concentration of reactants at the start of a reaction, denoted as a sub 0.
  • Final Concentration
    The concentration of reactants at a given time during a reaction, denoted as a sub t.