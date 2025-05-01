Back
What is the main difference between intensive and extensive properties? Intensive properties do not depend on the amount of substance present, while extensive properties do depend on the amount. Give two examples of intensive properties. Examples include color and density. Why is the color of gold considered an intensive property? Because gold's color remains the same regardless of the amount present. Is density an intensive or extensive property, and why? Density is an intensive property because it does not change with the amount of substance. What property determines whether an object will sink or float in a liquid? Density determines if an object will sink or float. Does the hardness of a diamond depend on its size? No, hardness is an intensive property and does not depend on the size of the diamond. Is boiling point an intensive or extensive property? Boiling point is an intensive property. Does the boiling point of water change with the amount of water present? No, water boils at 100°C regardless of the amount. Is temperature an intensive or extensive property? Temperature is an intensive property. What are extensive properties dependent on? Extensive properties depend on the size and amount of substance present. Give two examples of extensive properties. Examples include mass and volume. Why is mass considered an extensive property? Because mass changes depending on the amount of substance present. Is length an intensive or extensive property? Length is an extensive property. What does the volume of a cube depend on? The volume depends on the size of the cube and the amount it can hold. Are all forms of energy considered intensive or extensive properties? All forms of energy are considered extensive properties because they depend on the amount of substance.
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
1. Intro to General Chemistry
4 problems
Topic
Jules
Temperature
1. Intro to General Chemistry
5 problems
Topic
Jules
1. Intro to General Chemistry - Part 1 of 3
7 topics 12 problems
Chapter
ErnestBlazevic
1. Intro to General Chemistry - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
1. Intro to General Chemistry - Part 3 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules