What is the main difference between intensive and extensive properties? Intensive properties do not depend on the amount of substance present, while extensive properties do depend on the amount.

Give two examples of intensive properties. Examples include color and density.

Why is the color of gold considered an intensive property? Because gold's color remains the same regardless of the amount present.

Is density an intensive or extensive property, and why? Density is an intensive property because it does not change with the amount of substance.

What property determines whether an object will sink or float in a liquid? Density determines if an object will sink or float.

Does the hardness of a diamond depend on its size? No, hardness is an intensive property and does not depend on the size of the diamond.