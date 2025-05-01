Skip to main content
Back

Intensive vs. Extensive Properties quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What is the main difference between intensive and extensive properties?
    Intensive properties do not depend on the amount of substance present, while extensive properties do depend on the amount.
  • Give two examples of intensive properties.
    Examples include color and density.
  • Why is the color of gold considered an intensive property?
    Because gold's color remains the same regardless of the amount present.
  • Is density an intensive or extensive property, and why?
    Density is an intensive property because it does not change with the amount of substance.
  • What property determines whether an object will sink or float in a liquid?
    Density determines if an object will sink or float.
  • Does the hardness of a diamond depend on its size?
    No, hardness is an intensive property and does not depend on the size of the diamond.
  • Is boiling point an intensive or extensive property?
    Boiling point is an intensive property.
  • Does the boiling point of water change with the amount of water present?
    No, water boils at 100°C regardless of the amount.
  • Is temperature an intensive or extensive property?
    Temperature is an intensive property.
  • What are extensive properties dependent on?
    Extensive properties depend on the size and amount of substance present.
  • Give two examples of extensive properties.
    Examples include mass and volume.
  • Why is mass considered an extensive property?
    Because mass changes depending on the amount of substance present.
  • Is length an intensive or extensive property?
    Length is an extensive property.
  • What does the volume of a cube depend on?
    The volume depends on the size of the cube and the amount it can hold.
  • Are all forms of energy considered intensive or extensive properties?
    All forms of energy are considered extensive properties because they depend on the amount of substance.