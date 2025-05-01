Intro to Buffers quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary role of pH buffers in a solution? The primary role of pH buffers is to resist drastic changes in pH by neutralizing added acids or bases, thereby maintaining pH stability.

What is the purpose of a buffer in chemical solutions? The purpose of a buffer is to maintain a stable pH in a solution by neutralizing small amounts of added acid or base.

How does a buffer function to maintain pH stability? A buffer functions by containing both a weak acid and its conjugate base (or vice versa), which react with added acids or bases to minimize changes in pH.

What is a buffer and what is it commonly used for in chemistry? A buffer is a solution containing a weak acid and its conjugate base (or a weak base and its conjugate acid) that is used to maintain a stable pH when small amounts of acid or base are added.

What type of chemical system could be used to buffer vinegar (acetic acid)? To buffer vinegar, which contains acetic acid (a weak acid), a solution containing acetic acid and its conjugate base, such as sodium acetate, can be used.

What happens to the pH of a buffer solution when a small amount of strong acid is added? The pH decreases slightly, but not drastically, because the buffer neutralizes the added acid. This resistance to large pH changes is a key property of buffers.