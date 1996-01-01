Intro to Electrochemical Cells quiz #1 Flashcards
Intro to Electrochemical Cells quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10
Which type of reaction occurs at the anode in an electrochemical cell?
Oxidation occurs at the anode in an electrochemical cell, where electrons are lost by the electrode and flow through the conductive wire to the cathode.What is the function of the conductive wire in an electrochemical cell?
The conductive wire allows electrons to travel between the two half-cells, enabling the redox reaction and the flow of electricity.What does a half-cell consist of in an electrochemical cell?
A half-cell consists of a single electrode immersed in an electrolyte solution, representing one half of the redox reaction.How does the oxidation number change during oxidation in an electrochemical cell?
During oxidation, the oxidation number of the electrode increases as it loses electrons.What is the cell potential and how is it measured?
Cell potential is the difference in potential energies as electrons move between half-cells, and it is measured in volts (V).What are the standard conditions for measuring standard cell potential?
Standard conditions are 25°C, 1 M concentration, 1 atm pressure, and pH 7.What type of electrochemical cell has a positive cell potential?
A galvanic cell has a positive cell potential and produces electricity.What type of electrochemical cell consumes electricity?
An electrolytic cell consumes electricity and has a negative cell potential.What is the role of the electrolyte solution in a half-cell?
The electrolyte solution contains ions that participate in the redox reactions occurring at the electrode.How does the movement of electrons relate to electricity in an electrochemical cell?
The movement of electrons through the conductive wire between half-cells is what generates or consumes electricity in the cell.