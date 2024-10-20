Isotopes quiz #2 Flashcards

How many neutrons are in an atom of sodium (Na) if its mass number is 23 and its atomic number is 11?
Sodium has 23 - 11 = 12 neutrons.
How many neutrons does lithium-8 have?
Lithium-8 has 8 - 3 = 5 neutrons.
How do isotopes differ from each other?
Isotopes differ in the number of neutrons they have.
How many neutrons are in lithium if its mass number is 7 and its atomic number is 3?
Lithium has 7 - 3 = 4 neutrons.
What is the mass number for lithium if it has 3 protons and 4 neutrons?
The mass number is 3 + 4 = 7.
Why did Hershey and Chase use the isotopes 32P and 35S in their experiments?
They used 32P to label DNA and 35S to label proteins to determine which molecule carried genetic information.
What is the mass number of an atom of nitrogen that contains 8 neutrons?
The mass number is 7 (protons) + 8 (neutrons) = 15.
If an organism has 50 chromosomes in a diploid cell, what is the haploid number?
The haploid number is 50 / 2 = 25.
Which of the following statements best describes isotopes? Options: A) Isotopes have different numbers of protons. B) Isotopes have the same mass number. C) Isotopes have different numbers of neutrons. D) Isotopes have different chemical properties.
C) Isotopes have different numbers of neutrons.
How many more neutrons are in an isotope of carbon-14 than in a standard carbon atom?
Carbon-14 has 8 neutrons, while carbon-12 has 6 neutrons, so there are 2 more neutrons.
If you were to change the amount of neutrons in an atom's nucleus, what would you create?
You would create an isotope of the element.
