Isotopes quiz #3 Flashcards

How many protons does lithium-8 have?
Lithium-8 has 3 protons.How are isotopes the same and how are they different?
Isotopes have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.What is the mass number of the isotope lithium-7?
The mass number of lithium-7 is 7.How many neutrons are in an atom of Mg-25?
Mg-25 has 13 neutrons.A radioactive nuclide has 53 protons and 78 neutrons. What is the symbol of this nuclide?
The symbol is 131I (Iodine-131).Which of the following pairs represent isotopes?
Atoms with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.Fluorine's atomic number is 9 and its atomic mass is 19. How many neutrons does fluorine have?
Fluorine has 10 neutrons.How many neutrons does the isotope N-14 have?
N-14 has 7 neutrons.A potassium atom has a mass number of 37. What is the number of neutrons in this atom?
Potassium-37 has 18 neutrons.In what way do isotopes differ from each other?
They differ in the number of neutrons.How many neutrons are in an atom of uranium-235?
Uranium-235 has 143 neutrons.What are the stable isotopes of carbon?
Carbon-12 and carbon-13.How many neutrons does an atom of zinc contain? Give your answer to the nearest whole number.
Zinc-65 has 35 neutrons.What does the 218 in polonium-218 represent?
It represents the mass number (total protons and neutrons).Hydrogen has three isotopes. What are they?
Protium (1H), deuterium (2H), and tritium (3H).Which numbers are shown in the symbol for a radioactive nuclide?
Atomic number and mass number.What is the symbol for the carbon isotope with seven neutrons?
13C (Carbon-13).Which is the correct symbol for the atom with 42 protons and 49 neutrons?
91Mo (Molybdenum-91).How many neutrons are in V (vanadium)?
Vanadium-51 has 28 neutrons.If the mass of Br-81 is 80.9163 amu, how many neutrons does Br-81 have?
Br-81 has 46 neutrons.An isotope with a mass number of 193 has 116 neutrons. What is the atomic number of this isotope?
Atomic number is 77 (Iridium).An isotope of yttrium has 39 protons and 59 neutrons. What is the mass number of that isotope?
Mass number is 98.How many neutrons does argon have?
Argon-40 has 22 neutrons.How many protons are in an isotope of sodium with a mass number of 25?
Sodium has 11 protons.What isotope has 17 protons and 18 neutrons?
Chlorine-35.Which are different forms of an element that have different numbers of neutrons?
Isotopes.Cadmium has eight naturally occurring isotopes. What do the isotopes have in common?
They all have the same number of protons.How many neutrons are in the most common version of lead?
Lead-208 has 126 neutrons.An isotope of mercury has 80 protons and 120 neutrons. What is the mass number of this isotope?
Mass number is 200.If the natural abundance of Br-79 is 50.69%, what is the natural abundance of Br-81?
Br-81 has a natural abundance of 49.31%.How many neutrons does an atom of silver have?
Silver-107 has 60 neutrons.What isotope/neutral atom has 5 valence electrons and 7 neutrons?
Nitrogen-14.Give the nuclear symbol for the isotope of argon for which A=38.
38Ar.The two isotopes of chlorine are 35Cl and 37Cl. Which isotope is the most abundant?
35Cl is the most abundant.Which of the following isotopes have 8 neutrons in the nucleus?
Oxygen-16 (16O) and Nitrogen-15 (15N).How many protons and neutrons does iron-56 have?
Iron-56 has 26 protons and 30 neutrons.How many neutrons does an atom of phosphorus-31 have? The symbol for phosphorus is P.
Phosphorus-31 has 16 neutrons.If an isotope of Li contains 5 neutrons, what is its mass number?
Mass number is 8.Can two atoms with the same mass number ever be isotopes of each other?
No, isotopes must have the same atomic number but different mass numbers.What is the fractional abundance of 24Mg?
It is the proportion of 24Mg among all magnesium isotopes.