Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Isotopes quiz #3 Flashcards

Isotopes quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • How many protons does lithium-8 have?
    Lithium-8 has 3 protons.
  • How are isotopes the same and how are they different?
    Isotopes have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
  • What is the mass number of the isotope lithium-7?
    The mass number of lithium-7 is 7.
  • How many neutrons are in an atom of Mg-25?
    Mg-25 has 13 neutrons.
  • A radioactive nuclide has 53 protons and 78 neutrons. What is the symbol of this nuclide?
    The symbol is 131I (Iodine-131).
  • Which of the following pairs represent isotopes?
    Atoms with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
  • Fluorine's atomic number is 9 and its atomic mass is 19. How many neutrons does fluorine have?
    Fluorine has 10 neutrons.
  • How many neutrons does the isotope N-14 have?
    N-14 has 7 neutrons.
  • A potassium atom has a mass number of 37. What is the number of neutrons in this atom?
    Potassium-37 has 18 neutrons.
  • In what way do isotopes differ from each other?
    They differ in the number of neutrons.
  • How many neutrons are in an atom of uranium-235?
    Uranium-235 has 143 neutrons.
  • What are the stable isotopes of carbon?
    Carbon-12 and carbon-13.
  • How many neutrons does an atom of zinc contain? Give your answer to the nearest whole number.
    Zinc-65 has 35 neutrons.
  • What does the 218 in polonium-218 represent?
    It represents the mass number (total protons and neutrons).
  • Hydrogen has three isotopes. What are they?
    Protium (1H), deuterium (2H), and tritium (3H).
  • Which numbers are shown in the symbol for a radioactive nuclide?
    Atomic number and mass number.
  • What is the symbol for the carbon isotope with seven neutrons?
    13C (Carbon-13).
  • Which is the correct symbol for the atom with 42 protons and 49 neutrons?
    91Mo (Molybdenum-91).
  • How many neutrons are in V (vanadium)?
    Vanadium-51 has 28 neutrons.
  • If the mass of Br-81 is 80.9163 amu, how many neutrons does Br-81 have?
    Br-81 has 46 neutrons.
  • An isotope with a mass number of 193 has 116 neutrons. What is the atomic number of this isotope?
    Atomic number is 77 (Iridium).
  • An isotope of yttrium has 39 protons and 59 neutrons. What is the mass number of that isotope?
    Mass number is 98.
  • How many neutrons does argon have?
    Argon-40 has 22 neutrons.
  • How many protons are in an isotope of sodium with a mass number of 25?
    Sodium has 11 protons.
  • What isotope has 17 protons and 18 neutrons?
    Chlorine-35.
  • Which are different forms of an element that have different numbers of neutrons?
    Isotopes.
  • Cadmium has eight naturally occurring isotopes. What do the isotopes have in common?
    They all have the same number of protons.
  • How many neutrons are in the most common version of lead?
    Lead-208 has 126 neutrons.
  • An isotope of mercury has 80 protons and 120 neutrons. What is the mass number of this isotope?
    Mass number is 200.
  • If the natural abundance of Br-79 is 50.69%, what is the natural abundance of Br-81?
    Br-81 has a natural abundance of 49.31%.
  • How many neutrons does an atom of silver have?
    Silver-107 has 60 neutrons.
  • What isotope/neutral atom has 5 valence electrons and 7 neutrons?
    Nitrogen-14.
  • Give the nuclear symbol for the isotope of argon for which A=38.
    38Ar.
  • The two isotopes of chlorine are 35Cl and 37Cl. Which isotope is the most abundant?
    35Cl is the most abundant.
  • Which of the following isotopes have 8 neutrons in the nucleus?
    Oxygen-16 (16O) and Nitrogen-15 (15N).
  • How many protons and neutrons does iron-56 have?
    Iron-56 has 26 protons and 30 neutrons.
  • How many neutrons does an atom of phosphorus-31 have? The symbol for phosphorus is P.
    Phosphorus-31 has 16 neutrons.
  • If an isotope of Li contains 5 neutrons, what is its mass number?
    Mass number is 8.
  • Can two atoms with the same mass number ever be isotopes of each other?
    No, isotopes must have the same atomic number but different mass numbers.
  • What is the fractional abundance of 24Mg?
    It is the proportion of 24Mg among all magnesium isotopes.