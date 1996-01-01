Isotopes quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many protons does lithium-8 have? Lithium-8 has 3 protons.

How are isotopes the same and how are they different? Isotopes have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.

What is the mass number of the isotope lithium-7? The mass number of lithium-7 is 7.

How many neutrons are in an atom of Mg-25? Mg-25 has 13 neutrons.

A radioactive nuclide has 53 protons and 78 neutrons. What is the symbol of this nuclide? The symbol is 131I (Iodine-131).

Which of the following pairs represent isotopes? Atoms with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.