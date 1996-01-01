Isotopes quiz #4 Flashcards
What is the nuclear symbol for a radioactive isotope of copper with a mass number of 60?
60Cu.How many neutrons does vanadium have?
Vanadium-51 has 28 neutrons.Which element has 16 neutrons?
Sulfur-32.Which statement about isotopes is correct?
Isotopes have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.Which best describes a radioactive isotope?
An isotope with an unstable nucleus that undergoes radioactive decay.How many neutrons does lithium-7 have?
Lithium-7 has 4 neutrons.What is the mass number of zinc-65?
The mass number is 65.Give the nuclear symbol for the isotope of potassium for which A=40.
40K.How many neutrons in the most common version of platinum?
Platinum-195 has 117 neutrons.How many protons do all isotopes of Cu have?
All copper isotopes have 29 protons.How do boron-10 and boron-11 differ?
Boron-10 has 5 neutrons; boron-11 has 6 neutrons.Which of the following is the same among isotopes of the same element?
The number of protons.How many neutrons does copper have?
Copper-63 has 34 neutrons.What is the natural abundance of Br-79?
Br-79 has a natural abundance of 50.69%.How do isotopes of an element differ?
They differ in the number of neutrons.In which of the following is the number of neutrons correctly represented?
When mass number minus atomic number equals the number of neutrons.How many electrons would be found in an isotope of silicon-29?
A neutral silicon-29 atom has 14 electrons.How many neutrons are in manganese-54?
Manganese-54 has 29 neutrons.How are isotopes different from each other?
They have different numbers of neutrons.Which isotope has the same number of neutrons as Ca-42?
K-41 (Potassium-41) has 22 neutrons, same as Ca-42.How many neutrons are in silver?
Silver-107 has 60 neutrons.Which isotope has the same number of neutrons as N-15?
C-22 (Carbon-22) has 7 neutrons, same as N-15.How many neutrons does tungsten have?
Tungsten-184 has 110 neutrons.Which radioactive isotopes did the Curies discover?
Polonium and radium.How many neutrons does the isotope of lithium have?
Lithium-6 has 3 neutrons; lithium-7 has 4 neutrons; lithium-8 has 5 neutrons.Which atom has a nucleus that contains 13 protons and 14 neutrons?
Aluminum-27.How many protons are in an atom of strontium-90?
Strontium has 38 protons.How many neutrons are in an atom of silicon-30?
Silicon-30 has 16 neutrons.How many neutrons does iodine have?
Iodine-127 has 74 neutrons.How many neutrons does thorium-234 have?
Thorium-234 has 144 neutrons.What is the number at the end of an isotope’s name?
It is the mass number (total protons and neutrons).How many protons and neutrons are in Cl-37?
Cl-37 has 17 protons and 20 neutrons.Which of the following is correct for isotopes of the same element?
They have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.Which isotope has 45 neutrons?
Scandium-66 (Sc-66) has 45 neutrons.Give the nuclear symbol for the isotope of beryllium for which A=10.
10Be.How many neutrons does scandium have?
Scandium-45 has 24 neutrons.What does the term isobars refer to?
Isobars are atoms with the same mass number but different atomic numbers.Which subatomic particles contribute to an atom’s mass number but not its atomic number?
Neutrons.What is the mass number of an iron atom that has 28 neutrons?
Iron has 26 protons, so mass number is 54.What is the name of an isotope with 78 protons?
Platinum (Pt).