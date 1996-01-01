Skip to main content
Isotopes quiz #4 Flashcards

Isotopes quiz #4
  • What is the nuclear symbol for a radioactive isotope of copper with a mass number of 60?
    60Cu.
  • How many neutrons does vanadium have?
    Vanadium-51 has 28 neutrons.
  • Which element has 16 neutrons?
    Sulfur-32.
  • Which statement about isotopes is correct?
    Isotopes have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
  • Which best describes a radioactive isotope?
    An isotope with an unstable nucleus that undergoes radioactive decay.
  • How many neutrons does lithium-7 have?
    Lithium-7 has 4 neutrons.
  • What is the mass number of zinc-65?
    The mass number is 65.
  • Give the nuclear symbol for the isotope of potassium for which A=40.
    40K.
  • How many neutrons in the most common version of platinum?
    Platinum-195 has 117 neutrons.
  • How many protons do all isotopes of Cu have?
    All copper isotopes have 29 protons.
  • How do boron-10 and boron-11 differ?
    Boron-10 has 5 neutrons; boron-11 has 6 neutrons.
  • Which of the following is the same among isotopes of the same element?
    The number of protons.
  • How many neutrons does copper have?
    Copper-63 has 34 neutrons.
  • What is the natural abundance of Br-79?
    Br-79 has a natural abundance of 50.69%.
  • How do isotopes of an element differ?
    They differ in the number of neutrons.
  • In which of the following is the number of neutrons correctly represented?
    When mass number minus atomic number equals the number of neutrons.
  • How many electrons would be found in an isotope of silicon-29?
    A neutral silicon-29 atom has 14 electrons.
  • How many neutrons are in manganese-54?
    Manganese-54 has 29 neutrons.
  • How are isotopes different from each other?
    They have different numbers of neutrons.
  • Which isotope has the same number of neutrons as Ca-42?
    K-41 (Potassium-41) has 22 neutrons, same as Ca-42.
  • How many neutrons are in silver?
    Silver-107 has 60 neutrons.
  • Which isotope has the same number of neutrons as N-15?
    C-22 (Carbon-22) has 7 neutrons, same as N-15.
  • How many neutrons does tungsten have?
    Tungsten-184 has 110 neutrons.
  • Which radioactive isotopes did the Curies discover?
    Polonium and radium.
  • How many neutrons does the isotope of lithium have?
    Lithium-6 has 3 neutrons; lithium-7 has 4 neutrons; lithium-8 has 5 neutrons.
  • Which atom has a nucleus that contains 13 protons and 14 neutrons?
    Aluminum-27.
  • How many protons are in an atom of strontium-90?
    Strontium has 38 protons.
  • How many neutrons are in an atom of silicon-30?
    Silicon-30 has 16 neutrons.
  • How many neutrons does iodine have?
    Iodine-127 has 74 neutrons.
  • How many neutrons does thorium-234 have?
    Thorium-234 has 144 neutrons.
  • What is the number at the end of an isotope’s name?
    It is the mass number (total protons and neutrons).
  • How many protons and neutrons are in Cl-37?
    Cl-37 has 17 protons and 20 neutrons.
  • Which of the following is correct for isotopes of the same element?
    They have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
  • Which isotope has 45 neutrons?
    Scandium-66 (Sc-66) has 45 neutrons.
  • Give the nuclear symbol for the isotope of beryllium for which A=10.
    10Be.
  • How many neutrons does scandium have?
    Scandium-45 has 24 neutrons.
  • What does the term isobars refer to?
    Isobars are atoms with the same mass number but different atomic numbers.
  • Which subatomic particles contribute to an atom’s mass number but not its atomic number?
    Neutrons.
  • What is the mass number of an iron atom that has 28 neutrons?
    Iron has 26 protons, so mass number is 54.
  • What is the name of an isotope with 78 protons?
    Platinum (Pt).