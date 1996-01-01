Isotopes quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the nuclear symbol for a radioactive isotope of copper with a mass number of 60? 60Cu.

How many neutrons does vanadium have? Vanadium-51 has 28 neutrons.

Which element has 16 neutrons? Sulfur-32.

Which statement about isotopes is correct? Isotopes have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.

Which best describes a radioactive isotope? An isotope with an unstable nucleus that undergoes radioactive decay.

How many neutrons does lithium-7 have? Lithium-7 has 4 neutrons.