Isotopes quiz #5 Flashcards

How many neutrons are in a typical oxygen atom? Oxygen-16 has 8 neutrons.

How do isotopes of a given element differ? They differ in the number of neutrons.

Which of the following represent isotopes? Atoms with the same atomic number but different mass numbers.

In which of the following sets do all species have the same number of protons? Isotopes of the same element.

How do the isotopes of a given element differ from one another? By the number of neutrons in the nucleus.

A neutral argon atom has how many neutrons? Argon-40 has 22 neutrons.