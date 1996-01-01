Isotopes quiz #5 Flashcards
How many neutrons are in a typical oxygen atom?
Oxygen-16 has 8 neutrons.How do isotopes of a given element differ?
They differ in the number of neutrons.Which of the following represent isotopes?
Atoms with the same atomic number but different mass numbers.In which of the following sets do all species have the same number of protons?
Isotopes of the same element.How do the isotopes of a given element differ from one another?
By the number of neutrons in the nucleus.A neutral argon atom has how many neutrons?
Argon-40 has 22 neutrons.What isotope has 18 protons and 22 neutrons?
Argon-40.How many neutrons does zinc have?
Zinc-65 has 35 neutrons.How do isotopes of a given element differ? How are they similar?
They differ in the number of neutrons but have the same number of protons.How do the isotopes of an element differ?
They have different numbers of neutrons.How many neutrons does argon (Ar) have?
Argon-40 has 22 neutrons.How many neutrons does lithium-6 have?
Lithium-6 has 3 neutrons.An atom has 10 protons and 10 neutrons. Which of the following is an isotope to this atom?
An atom with 10 protons and a different number of neutrons (e.g., 10 protons and 11 neutrons).Which of the following atoms has the smallest number of neutrons?
Hydrogen-1 (protium) has 0 neutrons.Which isotope has the greatest number of protons?
Uranium-238 has 92 protons.In isotope notation, what do the numbers represent?
The upper number is the mass number; the lower is the atomic number.Deuterium is an isotope of hydrogen. It has a mass number of two. Which describes a deuterium atom?
Deuterium has 1 proton and 1 neutron.How many neutrons does neon have?
Neon-20 has 10 neutrons.Give the nuclear symbol for the isotope of silicon for which A=29.
29Si.How many protons does nitrogen-15 have?
Nitrogen-15 has 7 protons.How many protons does lithium-6 have?
Lithium-6 has 3 protons.How many protons does this isotope of titanium have?
Titanium has 22 protons.How many neutrons are in an isotope of selenium-83?
Selenium-83 has 49 neutrons.Which symbols represent atoms that are isotopes?
Atoms with the same atomic number but different mass numbers.How many neutrons are in an atom of tin?
Tin-120 has 70 neutrons.How many neutrons are contained in Ru-101?
Ru-101 has 57 neutrons.What isotope has 13 protons and 14 neutrons?
Aluminum-27.What is the mass number of zinc-63?
The mass number is 63.How many neutrons are in the nucleus of an atom with an atomic number of 25?
Depends on the mass number; for Mn-55, there are 30 neutrons.How do you find the number of neutrons in an atom?
Subtract the atomic number from the mass number.What is the atomic number of all calcium isotopes?
Calcium has atomic number 20.Which property of the isotopes must be different?
The number of neutrons.For a radioactive isotope like uranium-235, what makes it radioactive?
It has an unstable nucleus due to its neutron-to-proton ratio.How many neutrons are in tin-124?
Tin-124 has 74 neutrons.How many protons (p) and neutrons (n) are in an atom of calcium-46?
Calcium-46 has 20 protons and 26 neutrons.How many neutrons does krypton have?
Krypton-84 has 48 neutrons.Which of the following three main isotopes of carbon are also ions?
Isotopes are neutral unless specified as ions.How can an isotope like carbon-14 be used to date dead organisms?
Carbon-14 decays at a known rate, allowing age determination by measuring its ratio to carbon-12.What is unique about the number of neutrons in a normal hydrogen atom?
Normal hydrogen (protium) has no neutrons.Which isotope is not possible?
An isotope with more protons than neutrons for heavy elements is generally not possible.