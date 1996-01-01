Isotopes quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Two atoms that are isotopes of one another must have a different number of what? Neutrons.

An atom has an atomic number of 6 and a mass number of 14. How many neutrons does this atom have? It has 8 neutrons.

How many neutrons are in the nucleus of a germanium (Ge) atom with a mass number of 73? Germanium-73 has 41 neutrons.

How many neutrons are contained in Mo-96? Mo-96 has 54 neutrons.

How many neutrons does barium have? Barium-138 has 82 neutrons.

How many neutrons does sulfur have? Sulfur-32 has 16 neutrons.