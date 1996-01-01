Isotopes quiz #6 Flashcards
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Two atoms that are isotopes of one another must have a different number of what?
Neutrons.An atom has an atomic number of 6 and a mass number of 14. How many neutrons does this atom have?
It has 8 neutrons.How many neutrons are in the nucleus of a germanium (Ge) atom with a mass number of 73?
Germanium-73 has 41 neutrons.How many neutrons are contained in Mo-96?
Mo-96 has 54 neutrons.How many neutrons does barium have?
Barium-138 has 82 neutrons.How many neutrons does sulfur have?
Sulfur-32 has 16 neutrons.Are two atoms of the same element identical?
Not always; they may be isotopes with different numbers of neutrons.What does the number next to isotopes signify?
It is the mass number (protons plus neutrons).How many neutrons are in argon?
Argon-40 has 22 neutrons.How many neutrons does lead have?
Lead-208 has 126 neutrons.How many neutrons are in lead?
Lead-208 has 126 neutrons.How many neutrons does mercury have?
Mercury-202 has 122 neutrons.What is the symbol for an atom containing 20 protons and 22 neutrons?
42Ca (Calcium-42).How many neutrons are present in tin-118?
Tin-118 has 68 neutrons.How is the number of neutrons in the nucleus of an atom calculated?
Subtract the atomic number from the mass number.What is the atomic number of the two isotopes of nitrogen?
Both have atomic number 7.Which of the following oxygen isotopes is the most common?
Oxygen-16.Which atom has the largest number of neutrons?
Lead-208 has 126 neutrons.How many neutrons are contained in germanium-75?
Germanium-75 has 43 neutrons.How does one isotope of a particular element differ from another of the same element?
By the number of neutrons.How many neutrons are present in the nucleus of an isotope of phosphorus with a mass number of 32?
Phosphorus-32 has 17 neutrons.How many neutrons does arsenic have?
Arsenic-75 has 42 neutrons.How many neutrons does the element argon have?
Argon-40 has 22 neutrons.How are isotopes of a given element similar?
They have the same number of protons.Which isotopes would you expect to be stable?
Isotopes with balanced neutron-to-proton ratios, like 12C, 16O, 14N.Magnesium-25 has how many protons and neutrons?
Magnesium-25 has 12 protons and 13 neutrons.What is the most abundant isotope for nitrogen?
Nitrogen-14.How many neutrons does bismuth have?
Bismuth-209 has 126 neutrons.How many neutrons are there in an atom of Kr?
Krypton-84 has 48 neutrons.The diagram shows three isotopes. What element is represented?
The element is identified by the number of protons shown.What are stable isotopes?
Isotopes that do not undergo radioactive decay.How many neutrons does beryllium (Be) have?
Beryllium-9 has 5 neutrons.How many neutrons are in an atom of Hg-201?
Hg-201 has 121 neutrons.How many protons and neutrons are in one atom of 30Si?
30Si has 14 protons and 16 neutrons.How many neutrons does fluorine have?
Fluorine-19 has 10 neutrons.Which property of argon makes it useful for potassium-argon dating?
Argon is a noble gas and does not react chemically, so it remains trapped in minerals.Which characteristic of potassium makes it useful for dating rocks?
Potassium-40 is radioactive and decays to argon-40 at a known rate.How many neutrons are there in 226Ra?
226Ra has 138 neutrons.Why do different isotopes of an element generally have the same physical and chemical properties?
Because they have the same number of protons and electrons.What is the name of this specific silicon isotope?
Silicon-29.