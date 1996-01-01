Isotopes quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many neutrons does lead-207 have? Lead-207 has 125 neutrons.

An alpha particle is also referred to as a nucleus of which isotope? Helium-4.

Why do all isotopes of an element have the same chemical properties? Because chemical properties depend on the number of protons and electrons, which are the same for all isotopes.

Why is carbon-14 the most common isotope used for radiometric dating? Carbon-14 is radioactive and present in living organisms, allowing age determination after death.

What is the mass number of a cobalt atom that has 27 protons and 30 neutrons? Mass number is 57.

What type of age does the measurement of parent and daughter isotopes in a mineral determine? It determines the absolute age of the mineral.