Isotopes quiz #7 Flashcards

How many neutrons does lead-207 have?
Lead-207 has 125 neutrons.An alpha particle is also referred to as a nucleus of which isotope?
Helium-4.Why do all isotopes of an element have the same chemical properties?
Because chemical properties depend on the number of protons and electrons, which are the same for all isotopes.Why is carbon-14 the most common isotope used for radiometric dating?
Carbon-14 is radioactive and present in living organisms, allowing age determination after death.What is the mass number of a cobalt atom that has 27 protons and 30 neutrons?
Mass number is 57.What type of age does the measurement of parent and daughter isotopes in a mineral determine?
It determines the absolute age of the mineral.What isotope has 14 protons and 15 neutrons?
Silicon-29.What is the nuclear composition of uranium-235?
92 protons and 143 neutrons.What isotope is commonly used to determine thyroid activity and treat diseases of the thyroid?
Iodine-131.Which of the following statements correctly describe isotopes?
Isotopes have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.Which statement correctly describes radioactive isotopes?
Radioactive isotopes have unstable nuclei and undergo decay.Which of the following statements describes isotopes of an atom?
Isotopes have the same atomic number but different mass numbers.How many neutrons are in the isotope lithium-8?
Lithium-8 has 5 neutrons.Which statement explains why carbon-14 dating cannot be used to date ancient rocks?
Carbon-14 is only present in living organisms, not in rocks.Which of the following atoms has the same number of neutrons as Ni?
Copper-63 has 34 neutrons, same as Nickel-62.Which of the following isotopes have 8 neutrons in the nucleus? O-15, O-17, C-13, C-14
Oxygen-16 (not listed) and Nitrogen-15 have 8 neutrons.What is the natural abundance of Br-79?
Br-79 has a natural abundance of 50.69%.How many neutrons are contained in Ru-101?
Ru-101 has 57 neutrons.How many neutrons are contained in Mo-96?
Mo-96 has 54 neutrons.What does the number 84 in the name krypton-84 represent?
It is the mass number (protons plus neutrons).An atom of the isotope Cs-133 contains how many protons?
Cs-133 has 55 protons.Which element’s atoms have the greatest average number of neutrons?
Lead (Pb) has a high average number of neutrons.Which phrase describes the element carbon-14?
Carbon-14 is a radioactive isotope of carbon.What is the name of this specific silicon isotope? Silicon-14, Silicon-32, Silicon-46, Silicon-153
Silicon-32.What is the composition of an isotope of calcium (atomic number 20)?
It has 20 protons and a variable number of neutrons depending on the isotope.Which of the following would be an isotope of N?
Nitrogen-15 is an isotope of nitrogen.How is an isotope different from the standard form of a chemical element?
It has a different number of neutrons.Could 235U decay into an isotope of 236Pb?
No, uranium and lead have different atomic numbers.33P is a radioactive isotope of phosphorus. Can 33P be used to make a radioactive nucleotide?
Yes, 33P can be incorporated into nucleotides for radioactive labeling.What conclusions can be drawn about the existence of nitrogen-14 and nitrogen-15?
They are stable isotopes of nitrogen with different numbers of neutrons.Which of the following statements correctly describe isotopes? Select all that apply.
Isotopes have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.Which of the following represents a pair of isotopes?
Atoms with the same atomic number but different mass numbers.Two atoms that are isotopes of one another must have the same number of what?
Protons.How many neutrons does bromine have?
Bromine-79 has 44 neutrons; bromine-81 has 46 neutrons.Which term describes two atoms of the same element with a different number of neutrons?
Isotopes.How many neutrons does a silver atom with a mass of 108 amu have?
Silver-108 has 61 neutrons.How many neutrons does a typical neon atom have?
Neon-20 has 10 neutrons.How many neutrons does astatine have?
Oxygen-16 (not listed) and Nitrogen-15 have 8 neutrons.Which are isotopes of atoms with unstable nuclei?
Radioactive isotopes such as carbon-14, uranium-235, and iodine-131.