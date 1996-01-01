Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Isotopes quiz #7 Flashcards

Isotopes quiz #7
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • How many neutrons does lead-207 have?
    Lead-207 has 125 neutrons.
  • An alpha particle is also referred to as a nucleus of which isotope?
    Helium-4.
  • Why do all isotopes of an element have the same chemical properties?
    Because chemical properties depend on the number of protons and electrons, which are the same for all isotopes.
  • Why is carbon-14 the most common isotope used for radiometric dating?
    Carbon-14 is radioactive and present in living organisms, allowing age determination after death.
  • What is the mass number of a cobalt atom that has 27 protons and 30 neutrons?
    Mass number is 57.
  • What type of age does the measurement of parent and daughter isotopes in a mineral determine?
    It determines the absolute age of the mineral.
  • What isotope has 14 protons and 15 neutrons?
    Silicon-29.
  • What is the nuclear composition of uranium-235?
    92 protons and 143 neutrons.
  • What isotope is commonly used to determine thyroid activity and treat diseases of the thyroid?
    Iodine-131.
  • Which of the following statements correctly describe isotopes?
    Isotopes have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
  • Which statement correctly describes radioactive isotopes?
    Radioactive isotopes have unstable nuclei and undergo decay.
  • Which of the following statements describes isotopes of an atom?
    Isotopes have the same atomic number but different mass numbers.
  • How many neutrons are in the isotope lithium-8?
    Lithium-8 has 5 neutrons.
  • Which statement explains why carbon-14 dating cannot be used to date ancient rocks?
    Carbon-14 is only present in living organisms, not in rocks.
  • Which of the following atoms has the same number of neutrons as Ni?
    Copper-63 has 34 neutrons, same as Nickel-62.
  • Which of the following isotopes have 8 neutrons in the nucleus? O-15, O-17, C-13, C-14
    Oxygen-16 (not listed) and Nitrogen-15 have 8 neutrons.
  • What is the natural abundance of Br-79?
    Br-79 has a natural abundance of 50.69%.
  • How many neutrons are contained in Ru-101?
    Ru-101 has 57 neutrons.
  • How many neutrons are contained in Mo-96?
    Mo-96 has 54 neutrons.
  • What does the number 84 in the name krypton-84 represent?
    It is the mass number (protons plus neutrons).
  • An atom of the isotope Cs-133 contains how many protons?
    Cs-133 has 55 protons.
  • Which element’s atoms have the greatest average number of neutrons?
    Lead (Pb) has a high average number of neutrons.
  • Which phrase describes the element carbon-14?
    Carbon-14 is a radioactive isotope of carbon.
  • What is the name of this specific silicon isotope? Silicon-14, Silicon-32, Silicon-46, Silicon-153
    Silicon-32.
  • What is the composition of an isotope of calcium (atomic number 20)?
    It has 20 protons and a variable number of neutrons depending on the isotope.
  • Which of the following would be an isotope of N?
    Nitrogen-15 is an isotope of nitrogen.
  • How is an isotope different from the standard form of a chemical element?
    It has a different number of neutrons.
  • Could 235U decay into an isotope of 236Pb?
    No, uranium and lead have different atomic numbers.
  • 33P is a radioactive isotope of phosphorus. Can 33P be used to make a radioactive nucleotide?
    Yes, 33P can be incorporated into nucleotides for radioactive labeling.
  • What conclusions can be drawn about the existence of nitrogen-14 and nitrogen-15?
    They are stable isotopes of nitrogen with different numbers of neutrons.
  • Which of the following statements correctly describe isotopes? Select all that apply.
    Isotopes have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.
  • Which of the following represents a pair of isotopes?
    Atoms with the same atomic number but different mass numbers.
  • Two atoms that are isotopes of one another must have the same number of what?
    Protons.
  • How many neutrons does bromine have?
    Bromine-79 has 44 neutrons; bromine-81 has 46 neutrons.
  • Which term describes two atoms of the same element with a different number of neutrons?
    Isotopes.
  • How many neutrons does a silver atom with a mass of 108 amu have?
    Silver-108 has 61 neutrons.
  • How many neutrons does a typical neon atom have?
    Neon-20 has 10 neutrons.
  • How many neutrons does astatine have?
    Astatine-210 has 125 neutrons.
  • Which of the following isotopes have 8 neutrons in the nucleus? O-15, O-17, C-13, C-14
    Oxygen-16 (not listed) and Nitrogen-15 have 8 neutrons.
  • Which are isotopes of atoms with unstable nuclei?
    Radioactive isotopes such as carbon-14, uranium-235, and iodine-131.