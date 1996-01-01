Isotopes quiz #8 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 34 ) Hide definitions

An example of a radioactive isotope is carbon-12, carbon-14, neon-20, neon-22. Carbon-14 is a radioactive isotope.

Its most common isotope has 5 neutrons. What element is this? Boron (B).

Isotopes of an element will always differ in __________. The number of neutrons.

All isotopes of oxygen must have 8 protons.

The atoms of different phosphorus isotopes _____. Have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.

Isotopes are atoms that have the same ________ but differing ________. Same number of protons; differing numbers of neutrons.