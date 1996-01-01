Isotopes quiz #8 Flashcards
An example of a radioactive isotope is carbon-12, carbon-14, neon-20, neon-22.
Carbon-14 is a radioactive isotope.Its most common isotope has 5 neutrons. What element is this?
Boron (B).Isotopes of an element will always differ in __________.
The number of neutrons.All isotopes of oxygen must have
8 protons.The atoms of different phosphorus isotopes _____.
Have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.Isotopes are atoms that have the same ________ but differing ________.
Same number of protons; differing numbers of neutrons.Fluorine-18 undergoes beta-plus decay. The child isotope has an atomic mass of
18 (mass number remains the same).Which pair below describes isotopes of the same element?
Atoms with the same atomic number but different mass numbers.Isotopes of an element differ from one another in the number of they contain.
Neutrons.The correct symbol for the isotope of potassium with 22 neutrons is ________.
42K.An atom of chlorine and an atom of bromine have the same
Number of valence electrons (if in the same group), but not the same number of protons.A rock that contains equal amounts of potassium-40 and argon-40. What does this indicate?
The rock is about one half-life old for potassium-40.Practice isotope calculations #2: If an atom has atomic number 8 and mass number 18, how many neutrons does it have?
It has 10 neutrons.A particular isotope of plutonium has 94 protons, neutrons, and a mass number of 241. How many neutrons does it have?
Plutonium-241 has 147 neutrons.If the natural abundance of Br-79 is 50.69%, what is the natural abundance of Br-81?
Br-81 has a natural abundance of 49.31%.Based on your answer in part b, how many electrons are in this amount of 13C?
Each 13C atom has 6 electrons if neutral.An atom of the isotope Cs-133 contains how many protons (p), neutrons (n), and electrons (e)?
55 protons, 78 neutrons, 55 electrons.What are the factors that affect the average atomic mass of a mixture of isotopes?
The relative abundances and masses of the isotopes.Which of the following is not a very long-lived, radioactive isotope?
Carbon-14 is not very long-lived compared to uranium-238.Identify the unknown isotope X in the following decays: If an atom loses a neutron and remains the same element, what is X?
X is an isotope of the same element with one less neutron.Neutral atoms of all isotopes of a given element have the same
Number of protons and electrons.An oxygen atom with 10 neutrons is which isotope?
Oxygen-18.For each set of atoms identify the isotopes: If two atoms have the same atomic number but different mass numbers, what are they?
They are isotopes of the same element.The iodine isotope with 74 neutrons is which isotope?
Iodine-127.Choose the correct conditions under which two atoms are different isotopes of the same element.
Same atomic number, different mass numbers.Gas with 48 neutrons: Which element and isotope is this?
Krypton-84.Triply charged uranium-235 and uranium-238: How do their numbers of neutrons compare?
Uranium-235 has 143 neutrons; uranium-238 has 146 neutrons.12C is stable and relatively tightly bound; this nuclide is the most common form of natural carbon. What does this mean?
Carbon-12 is the most abundant and stable isotope of carbon.An atom with 2 protons and 4 neutrons is which isotope?
Helium-6.On another planet the isotopes of titanium: What would be the same among them?
All would have 22 protons.The correct symbol for the isotope of potassium with 22 neutrons is
42K.How many protons, neutrons and electrons are there in a neutral atom of the isotope represented by: 14C?
6 protons, 8 neutrons, 6 electrons.Gallium has two naturally occurring isotopes. What do they have in common?
They have the same number of protons.A neutral isotope has a mass number of 65 and 36 neutrons. What is the element?
Zinc (Zn), atomic number 29.