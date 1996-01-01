Kinetic Molecular Theory quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which postulate of the kinetic molecular theory best explains why gases can be compressed? The postulate stating that the volume of gas particles is negligible compared to the container explains why gases can be compressed.

Which is a postulate of the kinetic-molecular theory? Gas particles have negligible volume compared to the container, move at speeds dependent on temperature, and experience elastic collisions with no attractive or repulsive forces.

Which factor determines the direction and degree of diffusion of a gas? The speed and random motion of gas molecules determine the direction and degree of diffusion.

Which describes the forces among the particles of an ideal gas? There are no attractive or repulsive forces among the particles of an ideal gas.

What is the major defining property of gases? Gases have particles that are far apart and move freely, allowing them to fill any container.

Which of the following is not a postulate of the kinetic molecular theory? Gas particles have significant volume compared to the container is not a postulate of the kinetic molecular theory.