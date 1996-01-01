Kinetic Molecular Theory quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Kinetic Molecular Theory quiz #2

Kinetic Molecular Theory quiz #2
  • What must be true about a gas for Boyle's and Charles' laws to be applicable?
    The gas must behave ideally, with negligible particle volume and no intermolecular forces.
  • What causes gas pressure in a container such as a helium balloon?
    Gas pressure is caused by helium molecules colliding with the container walls.
  • Which statement is true about kinetic molecular theory?
    Gas particles move rapidly, are far apart, and experience elastic collisions.
  • What assumption does the kinetic molecular theory make about particle size for ideal gases?
    The theory assumes gas particles have negligible volume compared to the container.
  • Which is not an assumption of the kinetic molecular theory?
    Gas particles have significant attractive forces is not an assumption.
  • How is the temperature of an object related to the average kinetic energy of its particles?
    Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles.
  • Which gas has molecules with the greatest average kinetic energy at 25°C?
    All gases at the same temperature have the same average kinetic energy.
  • Which gas has molecules with the greatest average molecular speed at 25°C?
    The gas with the lowest molar mass has the greatest average molecular speed at 25°C.
  • The molecules in which of the following have the greatest average molecular kinetic energy?
    The sample at the highest temperature has the greatest average molecular kinetic energy.
  • Which of the following is not one of the postulates of the kinetic molecular theory for ideal gases?
    Gas particles have significant volume is not a postulate.
  • Which property of gases is explained by the process of diffusion?
    The random motion and spacing of gas particles explain diffusion.
  • What do the faster-moving molecules have more of that causes them to move faster?
    Faster-moving molecules have more kinetic energy.
  • Which of the following describes what happens as the temperature of a gas in a balloon increases?
    As temperature increases, gas molecules move faster and exert more pressure.
  • Why is it possible to compress a gas?
    Gases can be compressed because their particles are far apart and have negligible volume.
  • How does a gas exert pressure?
    A gas exerts pressure by its particles colliding with the container walls.
  • Which describes the path of a gas particle between collisions with other particles?
    Gas particles travel in straight lines between collisions.
  • Which statement does the kinetic theory explain?
    The kinetic theory explains why gases exert pressure and fill their containers.
  • Which statement is consistent with the kinetic-molecular theory?
    Gas particles move rapidly and randomly, and their collisions are elastic.
  • Which of these statements describe the postulate of kinetic molecular theory?
    Gas particles have negligible volume and experience elastic collisions.
  • Which of the following statements is not correct for the kinetic-molecular theory of gases?
    Gas particles have significant attractive forces is not correct.
  • As explained by kinetic molecular theory, what happens when temperature increases?
    As temperature increases, the speed and kinetic energy of gas particles increase.
  • Which is a postulate of the kinetic molecular theory of gases?
    Collisions between gas particles and container walls are elastic.
  • What is different about the way molecules move in gases?
    Gas molecules move rapidly and randomly, unlike solids and liquids.
  • If the molecules of a sample speed up, what happens?
    If molecules speed up, the temperature and pressure of the sample increase.
  • Why are gases easy to compress?
    Gases are easy to compress because their particles are far apart and occupy negligible volume.
  • What happens to the speed of the molecules when the temperature decreases?
    When temperature decreases, the speed of the molecules decreases.
  • What determines the speed of the atoms and molecules of a particular substance?
    The temperature of the substance determines the speed of its atoms and molecules.
  • Why do gases compress more easily than liquids and solids?
    Gases compress more easily because their particles are much farther apart.
  • What happens to particles as they heat up?
    As particles heat up, their kinetic energy and speed increase.
  • What is the average translational kinetic energy of a nitrogen molecule at STP?
    The average translational kinetic energy is proportional to the temperature, regardless of the gas type.
  • What happens to the molecules of a gas when the gas is heated?
    When a gas is heated, its molecules move faster and have more kinetic energy.
  • What is the average speed vavg of the molecules in the gas?
    The average speed depends on the temperature and the molar mass of the gas.
  • What 3 things can molecules moving with kinetic energy do?
    Molecules can move, collide elastically, and exert pressure on container walls.
  • If you double the typical speed of the molecules in a gas, what happens?
    Doubling the speed increases the kinetic energy and pressure exerted by the gas.
  • Which statement best describes the compressibility of a gas?
    Gases are highly compressible due to the large spaces between particles.
  • Which statement best describes the atoms in a gas?
    Atoms in a gas are far apart and move rapidly in all directions.
  • Which statement describes a limitation of the kinetic-molecular theory for a gas?
    The theory assumes no intermolecular forces, which is not true for real gases.
  • Which postulate of the kinetic-molecular theory applies to the particles of a liquid?
    Liquids have particles that are close together but can move past each other, unlike gases.
  • Which statement describes the particles of an ideal gas?
    Ideal gas particles have negligible volume and no attractive or repulsive forces.
  • Which phrase describes the motion and attractive forces of ideal gas particles?
    Ideal gas particles move rapidly and experience no attractive or repulsive forces.