Kinetic Molecular Theory quiz #2 Flashcards

What must be true about a gas for Boyle's and Charles' laws to be applicable? The gas must behave ideally, with negligible particle volume and no intermolecular forces.

What causes gas pressure in a container such as a helium balloon? Gas pressure is caused by helium molecules colliding with the container walls.

Which statement is true about kinetic molecular theory? Gas particles move rapidly, are far apart, and experience elastic collisions.

What assumption does the kinetic molecular theory make about particle size for ideal gases? The theory assumes gas particles have negligible volume compared to the container.

Which is not an assumption of the kinetic molecular theory? Gas particles have significant attractive forces is not an assumption.

How is the temperature of an object related to the average kinetic energy of its particles? Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles.