Kinetic Molecular Theory quiz #3 Flashcards
Which of the following are part of kinetic-molecular theory? Check all that apply.
Negligible particle volume, elastic collisions, and no intermolecular forces are part of the theory.Which of the following gases has the highest average speed at 400K?
The gas with the lowest molar mass has the highest average speed at 400K.Which of these would have particles with the highest kinetic energy: ice, water, or water vapor?
Water vapor has particles with the highest kinetic energy.Which contains the particles that are vibrating fastest?
The sample at the highest temperature contains the fastest vibrating particles.In which of the following would the particles move most rapidly?
Particles move most rapidly in the gas phase.What will happen to the gas molecules in the container as thermal energy is applied?
As thermal energy is applied, gas molecules move faster and their kinetic energy increases.If enough heat is added to a gas, which of the following would most likely happen?
If enough heat is added, the gas molecules will move faster and may expand or escape the container.Driven by kinetic energy of the molecules, what property of gases is observed?
Gases expand to fill their containers, driven by the kinetic energy of their molecules.A measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a sample of matter is called what?
Temperature is the measure of average kinetic energy of particles.What state of matter has the most kinetic energy?
The gas state has the most kinetic energy.At a constant temperature, which of the gases will have the highest average kinetic energy?
All gases have the same average kinetic energy at a constant temperature.Which statement describes the particles of an ideal gas, based on the kinetic molecular theory?
Ideal gas particles have negligible volume and no intermolecular forces.For a constant temperature, which will have the greatest average speed?
The substance with the lowest molar mass will have the greatest average speed at constant temperature.