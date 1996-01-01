Kinetic Molecular Theory quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following are part of kinetic-molecular theory? Check all that apply. Negligible particle volume, elastic collisions, and no intermolecular forces are part of the theory.

Which of the following gases has the highest average speed at 400K? The gas with the lowest molar mass has the highest average speed at 400K.

Which of these would have particles with the highest kinetic energy: ice, water, or water vapor? Water vapor has particles with the highest kinetic energy.

Which contains the particles that are vibrating fastest? The sample at the highest temperature contains the fastest vibrating particles.

In which of the following would the particles move most rapidly? Particles move most rapidly in the gas phase.

What will happen to the gas molecules in the container as thermal energy is applied? As thermal energy is applied, gas molecules move faster and their kinetic energy increases.