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Kp and Kc quiz

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  • What does Kp represent in chemical equilibrium?
    Kp is the equilibrium constant for reactions involving gases, measured in units of atmospheres.
  • What does Kc represent in chemical equilibrium?
    Kc is the equilibrium constant for reactions involving aqueous solutions, measured in molarity (moles per liter).
  • What is the formula that relates Kp and Kc?
    The formula is Kp = Kc(RT)^(Δn), where R is the gas constant, T is temperature in Kelvin, and Δn is the change in moles of gas.
  • What is the value of the gas constant R used in the Kp and Kc relationship?
    R equals 0.08206 L·atm/(mol·K).
  • How do you calculate Δn in the Kp and Kc equation?
    Δn is calculated as the moles of gaseous products minus the moles of gaseous reactants.
  • If Δn is positive, which is greater: Kp or Kc?
    If Δn is positive, Kp is greater than Kc.
  • If Δn is negative, which is greater: Kc or Kp?
    If Δn is negative, Kc is greater than Kp.
  • What happens to the relationship between Kp and Kc if Δn equals zero?
    If Δn is zero, Kp equals Kc.
  • Why does Kp equal Kc when Δn is zero?
    Because (RT)^0 equals 1, so Kp = Kc × 1, making them equal.
  • In the context of Kp and Kc, what does T represent?
    T represents the temperature in Kelvin.
  • When should you use Kp instead of Kc?
    Use Kp when dealing with gaseous reactions measured in atmospheres.
  • When should you use Kc instead of Kp?
    Use Kc when dealing with reactions in aqueous solutions measured in molarity.
  • How can you determine Δn from a balanced chemical equation?
    Count the total moles of gaseous products and subtract the total moles of gaseous reactants.
  • What does it mean if more moles of gas are produced than consumed in a reaction?
    It means Δn is positive, so Kp will be greater than Kc.
  • How can you qualitatively predict the relationship between Kp and Kc without calculation?
    By comparing the number of moles of gaseous products and reactants; more product moles means Kp > Kc, fewer means Kc > Kp, and equal means Kp = Kc.