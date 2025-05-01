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What does Kp represent in chemical equilibrium? Kp is the equilibrium constant for reactions involving gases, measured in units of atmospheres. What does Kc represent in chemical equilibrium? Kc is the equilibrium constant for reactions involving aqueous solutions, measured in molarity (moles per liter). What is the formula that relates Kp and Kc? The formula is Kp = Kc(RT)^(Δn), where R is the gas constant, T is temperature in Kelvin, and Δn is the change in moles of gas. What is the value of the gas constant R used in the Kp and Kc relationship? R equals 0.08206 L·atm/(mol·K). How do you calculate Δn in the Kp and Kc equation? Δn is calculated as the moles of gaseous products minus the moles of gaseous reactants. If Δn is positive, which is greater: Kp or Kc? If Δn is positive, Kp is greater than Kc. If Δn is negative, which is greater: Kc or Kp? If Δn is negative, Kc is greater than Kp. What happens to the relationship between Kp and Kc if Δn equals zero? If Δn is zero, Kp equals Kc. Why does Kp equal Kc when Δn is zero? Because (RT)^0 equals 1, so Kp = Kc × 1, making them equal. In the context of Kp and Kc, what does T represent? T represents the temperature in Kelvin. When should you use Kp instead of Kc? Use Kp when dealing with gaseous reactions measured in atmospheres. When should you use Kc instead of Kp? Use Kc when dealing with reactions in aqueous solutions measured in molarity. How can you determine Δn from a balanced chemical equation? Count the total moles of gaseous products and subtract the total moles of gaseous reactants. What does it mean if more moles of gas are produced than consumed in a reaction? It means Δn is positive, so Kp will be greater than Kc. How can you qualitatively predict the relationship between Kp and Kc without calculation? By comparing the number of moles of gaseous products and reactants; more product moles means Kp > Kc, fewer means Kc > Kp, and equal means Kp = Kc.
Kp and Kc quiz
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