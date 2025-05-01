What does Kp represent in chemical equilibrium? Kp is the equilibrium constant for reactions involving gases, measured in units of atmospheres.

What does Kc represent in chemical equilibrium? Kc is the equilibrium constant for reactions involving aqueous solutions, measured in molarity (moles per liter).

What is the formula that relates Kp and Kc? The formula is Kp = Kc(RT)^(Δn), where R is the gas constant, T is temperature in Kelvin, and Δn is the change in moles of gas.

What is the value of the gas constant R used in the Kp and Kc relationship? R equals 0.08206 L·atm/(mol·K).

How do you calculate Δn in the Kp and Kc equation? Δn is calculated as the moles of gaseous products minus the moles of gaseous reactants.

If Δn is positive, which is greater: Kp or Kc? If Δn is positive, Kp is greater than Kc.