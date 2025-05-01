What is the common ion effect? The common ion effect is the decrease in solubility of an ionic solid when the solution already contains ions common to the solid.

How does the common ion effect relate to Le Chatelier's principle? Le Chatelier's principle explains that the equilibrium shifts to minimize disturbance, so adding common ions causes the reaction to favor the reverse direction, reducing solubility.

What happens when an ionic solid is placed in pure water? The solid dissolves up to its solubility limit determined by its Ksp, since there are no common ions present.

What is the effect of adding an ionic solid to a solution that already contains its ions? The solubility of the solid decreases because the equilibrium shifts to produce less of the ions already present.

Why does the presence of common ions limit the amount of solid that can dissolve? Because the solution already contains some ions, the equilibrium is reached sooner, preventing the solid from dissolving to its maximum Ksp value.

What is Ksp? Ksp is the solubility product constant, which determines the maximum amount of an ionic solid that can dissolve in pure water.