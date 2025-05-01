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What is the common ion effect? The common ion effect is the decrease in solubility of an ionic solid when the solution already contains ions common to the solid. How does the common ion effect relate to Le Chatelier's principle? Le Chatelier's principle explains that the equilibrium shifts to minimize disturbance, so adding common ions causes the reaction to favor the reverse direction, reducing solubility. What happens when an ionic solid is placed in pure water? The solid dissolves up to its solubility limit determined by its Ksp, since there are no common ions present. What is the effect of adding an ionic solid to a solution that already contains its ions? The solubility of the solid decreases because the equilibrium shifts to produce less of the ions already present. Why does the presence of common ions limit the amount of solid that can dissolve? Because the solution already contains some ions, the equilibrium is reached sooner, preventing the solid from dissolving to its maximum Ksp value. What is Ksp? Ksp is the solubility product constant, which determines the maximum amount of an ionic solid that can dissolve in pure water. Does the common ion effect only apply to ionic solids? No, it also applies to acids and bases. How does the common ion effect impact the solubility of a base? The solubility of a base decreases if the solution already contains hydroxide ions. How does the common ion effect impact the solubility of an acid? The solubility of an acid decreases if the solution already contains hydronium ions (H+ or H3O+). What ions are produced when barium sulfide dissolves in water? Barium sulfide produces barium ions and sulfide ions when it dissolves in water. What happens to the solubility of barium sulfide in a solution already containing barium and sulfide ions? Its solubility decreases because the common ion effect shifts the equilibrium to favor the reverse reaction. What is the difference between dissolving an ionic solid in pure water versus a solution with common ions? In pure water, the solid dissolves freely up to its Ksp, but in a solution with common ions, its solubility is reduced. What is the role of equilibrium in the common ion effect? Equilibrium shifts to reduce the concentration of ions already present, limiting further dissolution of the solid. How does the common ion effect help predict solubility changes? It allows us to anticipate decreased solubility when a solution contains ions common to the dissolving solid, acid, or base. What forms can hydronium ion take in solution? Hydronium ion can be represented as H+ or as H3O+ in solution.
Ksp: Common Ion Effect quiz
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