Laboratory Materials quiz #1 Flashcards
Laboratory Materials quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which tool would you use to find the mass of a small amount of substance?
A balance, such as an analytical or triple beam balance, is used to measure the mass of small amounts of substances.Which two tools are most accurate for measuring liquid volumes?
A burette and a volumetric flask are the most accurate tools for measuring liquid volumes.Which instrument is used to measure mass?
A balance is used to measure mass in the laboratory.Which tool was used to collect the solid product of the chemical reaction?
A Buchner funnel, often with filter paper, is used to collect the solid product by filtration.Which tool would you use to accurately measure the volume of a liquid?
A burette or volumetric flask is used to accurately measure the volume of a liquid.Which tool would you use to measure mass?
A balance is used to measure mass.What instrument is used to measure changes in volume?
A graduated cylinder is commonly used to measure changes in volume.What is the volume of the water in the graduated cylinder?
The volume is read at the bottom of the meniscus at eye level on the graduated cylinder's scale.Why was a beaker used for heating the solution?
A beaker is used for heating solutions because it can hold larger volumes and withstand moderate heating.Where do you read the meniscus inside a graduated cylinder?
You read the meniscus at the lowest point, at eye level, inside a graduated cylinder.Which piece of equipment is suitable for measuring exact volumes of liquids?
A volumetric flask or burette is suitable for measuring exact volumes of liquids.How can you successfully measure 100 mL of water using the given devices?
Use a graduated cylinder or volumetric flask to measure 100 mL of water accurately.What tool can be used to identify an element?
A colorimeter or spectrophotometer can be used to help identify elements based on their spectral properties.Which instrument can be used to measure volume?
A graduated cylinder, burette, or volumetric flask can be used to measure volume.What instrument is used to measure liquid volume?
A graduated cylinder is commonly used to measure liquid volume.How would you correctly read a graduated cylinder?
Read the volume at the bottom of the meniscus at eye level.What instrument is used to measure volume?
A graduated cylinder is used to measure volume.Which of the following is the best choice to accurately measure the volume of water?
A volumetric flask or burette is the best choice for accurately measuring the volume of water.Which device is used to determine the volume of a liquid?
A graduated cylinder is used to determine the volume of a liquid.Which tool can be used to measure the volume of liquid?
A graduated cylinder, burette, or volumetric flask can be used to measure the volume of liquid.What is the triple beam balance used to measure?
A triple beam balance is used to measure the mass of substances.What is the main precaution to take if a gas cylinder sign is present in the lab?
Ensure proper handling and storage of gas cylinders and avoid sources of ignition.Which types of signs are posted to convey information about chemical storage?
Hazard signs, pictograms, and labels are posted to convey information about chemical storage.What should you do after finishing work with a reagent bottle?
Close the reagent bottle securely and return it to its proper storage location.What should you do every time you are about to heat glassware on a hot plate?
Check the glassware for cracks and ensure it is clean before heating.Which equipment is best to hold and to measure liquids?
Beakers and graduated cylinders are best for holding and measuring liquids.Where is the best place to find information about the hazards that are associated with a compound?
The Safety Data Sheet (SDS) provides detailed information about hazards associated with a compound.Which quantity is a graduated cylinder designed for measuring?
A graduated cylinder is designed for measuring volume.Where should glassware be stored after it is cleaned?
Clean glassware should be stored in designated storage areas, such as shelves or cabinets.You just dropped and broke a mercury-filled thermometer. What should you do?
Notify your instructor immediately and follow proper hazardous material cleanup procedures.Which tool is most suitable for a chemist to measure the mass of a liquid?
A balance is used to measure the mass of a liquid, typically by weighing the container before and after adding the liquid.What kind of thermometers have replaced glass thermometers?
Digital thermometers have largely replaced glass thermometers in laboratories.What should be checked before starting to heat a distillation set-up?
Check for secure connections, absence of cracks, and proper assembly of glassware before heating.When a Bunsen burner is properly adjusted, what should you observe?
A properly adjusted Bunsen burner produces a blue flame with a distinct inner cone.Before adding a sample or solvent to a separatory funnel, what should you do?
Ensure the stopcock is closed and the funnel is securely supported.How should you prepare a buret for titration before loading it with titrant?
Rinse the buret with the titrant solution to ensure accuracy.What should you do every time you are setting up glassware for a vacuum filtration?
Check for cracks and ensure all connections are secure before starting vacuum filtration.What needs to be checked before using a crucible?
Check that the crucible is clean, dry, and free of cracks before use.What action(s) should you take if you accidentally break an empty test tube during an experiment?
Notify your instructor and carefully clean up the broken glass using appropriate tools.Which of the following are chemicals or chemically treated substances used in test procedures?
Reagents are chemicals or chemically treated substances used in test procedures.