Laboratory Materials quiz #1 Flashcards

Which tool would you use to find the mass of a small amount of substance? A balance, such as an analytical or triple beam balance, is used to measure the mass of small amounts of substances.

Which two tools are most accurate for measuring liquid volumes? A burette and a volumetric flask are the most accurate tools for measuring liquid volumes.

Which instrument is used to measure mass? A balance is used to measure mass in the laboratory.

Which tool was used to collect the solid product of the chemical reaction? A Buchner funnel, often with filter paper, is used to collect the solid product by filtration.

Which tool would you use to accurately measure the volume of a liquid? A burette or volumetric flask is used to accurately measure the volume of a liquid.

Which tool would you use to measure mass? A balance is used to measure mass.