Laboratory Materials quiz #1 Flashcards

  • Which tool would you use to find the mass of a small amount of substance?
    A balance, such as an analytical or triple beam balance, is used to measure the mass of small amounts of substances.
  • Which two tools are most accurate for measuring liquid volumes?
    A burette and a volumetric flask are the most accurate tools for measuring liquid volumes.
  • Which instrument is used to measure mass?
    A balance is used to measure mass in the laboratory.
  • Which tool was used to collect the solid product of the chemical reaction?
    A Buchner funnel, often with filter paper, is used to collect the solid product by filtration.
  • Which tool would you use to accurately measure the volume of a liquid?
    A burette or volumetric flask is used to accurately measure the volume of a liquid.
  • Which tool would you use to measure mass?
    A balance is used to measure mass.
  • What instrument is used to measure changes in volume?
    A graduated cylinder is commonly used to measure changes in volume.
  • What is the volume of the water in the graduated cylinder?
    The volume is read at the bottom of the meniscus at eye level on the graduated cylinder's scale.
  • Why was a beaker used for heating the solution?
    A beaker is used for heating solutions because it can hold larger volumes and withstand moderate heating.
  • Where do you read the meniscus inside a graduated cylinder?
    You read the meniscus at the lowest point, at eye level, inside a graduated cylinder.
  • Which piece of equipment is suitable for measuring exact volumes of liquids?
    A volumetric flask or burette is suitable for measuring exact volumes of liquids.
  • How can you successfully measure 100 mL of water using the given devices?
    Use a graduated cylinder or volumetric flask to measure 100 mL of water accurately.
  • What tool can be used to identify an element?
    A colorimeter or spectrophotometer can be used to help identify elements based on their spectral properties.
  • Which instrument can be used to measure volume?
    A graduated cylinder, burette, or volumetric flask can be used to measure volume.
  • What instrument is used to measure liquid volume?
    A graduated cylinder is commonly used to measure liquid volume.
  • How would you correctly read a graduated cylinder?
    Read the volume at the bottom of the meniscus at eye level.
  • What instrument is used to measure volume?
    A graduated cylinder is used to measure volume.
  • Which of the following is the best choice to accurately measure the volume of water?
    A volumetric flask or burette is the best choice for accurately measuring the volume of water.
  • Which device is used to determine the volume of a liquid?
    A graduated cylinder is used to determine the volume of a liquid.
  • Which tool can be used to measure the volume of liquid?
    A graduated cylinder, burette, or volumetric flask can be used to measure the volume of liquid.
  • What is the triple beam balance used to measure?
    A triple beam balance is used to measure the mass of substances.
  • What is the main precaution to take if a gas cylinder sign is present in the lab?
    Ensure proper handling and storage of gas cylinders and avoid sources of ignition.
  • Which types of signs are posted to convey information about chemical storage?
    Hazard signs, pictograms, and labels are posted to convey information about chemical storage.
  • What should you do after finishing work with a reagent bottle?
    Close the reagent bottle securely and return it to its proper storage location.
  • What should you do every time you are about to heat glassware on a hot plate?
    Check the glassware for cracks and ensure it is clean before heating.
  • Which equipment is best to hold and to measure liquids?
    Beakers and graduated cylinders are best for holding and measuring liquids.
  • Where is the best place to find information about the hazards that are associated with a compound?
    The Safety Data Sheet (SDS) provides detailed information about hazards associated with a compound.
  • Which quantity is a graduated cylinder designed for measuring?
    A graduated cylinder is designed for measuring volume.
  • Where should glassware be stored after it is cleaned?
    Clean glassware should be stored in designated storage areas, such as shelves or cabinets.
  • You just dropped and broke a mercury-filled thermometer. What should you do?
    Notify your instructor immediately and follow proper hazardous material cleanup procedures.
  • Which tool is most suitable for a chemist to measure the mass of a liquid?
    A balance is used to measure the mass of a liquid, typically by weighing the container before and after adding the liquid.
  • What kind of thermometers have replaced glass thermometers?
    Digital thermometers have largely replaced glass thermometers in laboratories.
  • What should be checked before starting to heat a distillation set-up?
    Check for secure connections, absence of cracks, and proper assembly of glassware before heating.
  • When a Bunsen burner is properly adjusted, what should you observe?
    A properly adjusted Bunsen burner produces a blue flame with a distinct inner cone.
  • Before adding a sample or solvent to a separatory funnel, what should you do?
    Ensure the stopcock is closed and the funnel is securely supported.
  • How should you prepare a buret for titration before loading it with titrant?
    Rinse the buret with the titrant solution to ensure accuracy.
  • What should you do every time you are setting up glassware for a vacuum filtration?
    Check for cracks and ensure all connections are secure before starting vacuum filtration.
  • What needs to be checked before using a crucible?
    Check that the crucible is clean, dry, and free of cracks before use.
  • What action(s) should you take if you accidentally break an empty test tube during an experiment?
    Notify your instructor and carefully clean up the broken glass using appropriate tools.
  • Which of the following are chemicals or chemically treated substances used in test procedures?
    Reagents are chemicals or chemically treated substances used in test procedures.